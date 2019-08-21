Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Jill Marie King, 46, of Spring Hill was driving a 2012 Chevrolet west on West 223rd Street west of Cedar Niles Road at 6:10 a.m. Aug. 12 when the vehicle struck a deer. King was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Bailey Ann Thomasson, 22, of La Cygne was driving a 2017 Chevrolet south on Hospital Drive south of West 343rd Street at 5:40 a.m. Aug. 10 when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection, left the roadway and struck a ditch, coming to rest on the driver’s side. Thomasson was not injured.
Lillian Kay Shields, 14, of Paola was driving a 2005 Pontiac west on West 311th Street west of Bethel Church Road at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 10 when she lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road into the ditch on the south side of the road. Shields was transported by private car to Miami County Medical Center.
James Pierce Oliver, 51, of Paola was driving a 2017 Jeep north on Block Road north of West 319th Street at 10:15 p.m. Aug. 10 when the vehicle exited the road to the north and struck a ditch. The vehicle flipped over and struck a tree before coming to rest on its top. Oliver was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Wesley Kane Hauer, 46, was booked into Miami County Jail on Aug. 10 for alleged battery of a law enforcement officer, physical contact with county or city officer on duty.
Shanna Genean Morgan, 41, was booked into jail Aug. 10 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Bailey Ann Thomasson, 22, was booked into jail Aug. 10 for allegedly driving under the influence, possession of marijuana/hallucinogens.
Alexander Jow Houghton, 26, was booked into jail Aug. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Mickey Ray McCoy, 57, was booked into jail Aug. 12 for an alleged probation violation.
Damon Keith Roberts, 42, was booked into jail Aug. 13 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
Michael Wayne Harper, 32, was booked into jail Aug. 13 for an alleged probation violation.
Michael Joe Trogdon, 43, was booked into jail Aug. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Jeffrey Kelly, 54, was booked into jail Aug. 13 for allegedly driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked, transporting open container.
Andrew Leon Jessip, 36, was booked into jail Aug. 14 for alleged aggravated domestic battery; knowingly impeding breathing or circulation of blood by applying pressure on throat, neck, chest, battery, criminal damage to property, criminal restraint.
Joseph Dean Snyder, 21, was booked into jail Aug. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Tyler Joseph Troue, 19, was booked into jail Aug. 14 for alleged domestic battery, knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship.
Charla Beth Troutman, 40, was booked into jail Aug. 14 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kyle Marcus Bisch, 25, was booked into jail Aug. 15 on a warrant arrest.
