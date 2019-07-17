All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Gail Louise Barker, 49, of Louisburg was driving a 2019 Nissan north on U.S. Highway 69 north of West 359th Street at 10:15 p.m. July 4 when the vehicle struck a deer. Barker was not injured.
Kelli Ann Goens, 28, of Louisburg was driving a 2014 Chevrolet north on Rockville Road north of West 343rd Street at 9:30 p.m. July 6 when the vehicle struck a deer. Goens was not injured.
Michael Dean Zacker, 35, of Paola was driving a 2003 Honda south on U.S. Highway 169 south of West 255th Street at 11:05 p.m. July 9 when the vehicle struck a deer. Zacker was not injured.
Michelle Diane Kerr, 20, of Centerville was driving a 2013 Kia north on Kansas Highway 7 south of Highway 169 when the vehicle struck a deer. Kerr was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Connor Ray Epperson, 25, of Louisburg was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra east on West 265th Street east of Beaver Creek Road at 3:55 p.m. June 29 when the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree. Epperson and his passengers were transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Eric David Harrington, 34, of Paola was driving a 1995 Chevrolet east on West 391st Street east of Harmony Road at 11:30 a.m. June 30 when the vehicle ran off the road to the right into the ditch striking a guardrail then overturning and striking a tree. It is unknown whether there were injuries or not. Harrington was later located at his residence and cited for failure to report an accident.
Jenna Rebeca Nevius, 22, of Spring Hill was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Lackman Road south of West 223rd Street at 7:05 a.m. July 3 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel and ran off the east side of the road striking a bridge railing. Nevius was not injured.
Deborah Darlene Heaton, 63, of Mound City was driving a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on Highway 7 east of Lone Star Road at 4:10 a.m. July 5 when the vehicle struck a fallen tree in the road way. Heaton was not injured.
Joshua Quinn Evans, 28, of Ottawa was driving a 2017 Subaru north on Plum Creek Road south of West 391st Street at 2:26 p.m. July 7 when the vehicle attempted to go around a disabled vehicle on the east side of the road and side swiped it. Evans and his passenger were not injured.
Connie Sue Bowman, 59, of Gardner was driving a 2011 Chevrolet east on West 223rd Street west of Moonlight Road at 9:52 a.m. July 8 when the vehicle left the roadway on the north side striking a ditch then continued and struck a fence. Bowman was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Stuart Allen Wieland, 34, of Paola was driving a 1993 Chevrolet south on Pressonville Road north of West 319th Street at 7 p.m. July 8 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel and ran off the road hitting a powerline pole. Wieland was not injured.
Shawn Lea Cochran, 31, of Topeka was driving 2015 Dodge south on Spoon Creek Road north of West 239th Street at 3:10 p.m. July 10 when the vehicle went off the roadway to the left and struck a bridge and overturned. Cochran was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Joseph Glenn Akin II, 37, was booked into Miami County Jail on July 3 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member.
Thomas Allen Wand, 29, was booked into jail July 3 on a warrant arrest.
Andrew Joseph Yeager, 33, was booked into jail July 4 for alleged drugs; possession of paraphernalia, traffic: flee/elude law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, no liability insurance.
Eric David Harrington, 34, was booked into jail July 5 for alleged traffic: transporting open container.
Brandon Lee Ellsmore, 32, was booked into jail July 5 on a warrant arrest.
Nicole Rianne Greer, 23, was booked into jail July 5 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member.
Margo Ranae Brown, 54, was booked into jail July 8 on a warrant arrest.
Lisa Gabrielle Kunz, 63, was booked into jail July 8 for alleged drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant arrest.
Shawn Michael Harper, 32, was booked into jail July 9 on a warrant arrest.
Kati Elizabeth King, 23, was booked into jail July 9 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing or reckless bodily harm family member, drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/hallucinogens.
Keenan Renard Colzie, 57, was booked into jail July 9 for alleged traffic: operating motor vehicle without valid license.
Jeremy Douglas Lankard, 37, was booked into jail July 10 on a warrant arrest.
Rodrigo Alan Montana-Morales, 24, was booked into jail July 10 for alleged traffic: operating motor vehicle without valid license.
Toby Nephratini Brown, 34, was booked into jail July 11 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member.
Ford Austin Bolkenstyn, 23, was booked into jail July 11 for alleged fugitive from justice.
Sanford Richard Collins, 64, was booked into jail July 12 on a warrant arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.