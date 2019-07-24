All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Debra Louise Hudson, 64, of Paola was driving a 2013 Honda east on Kansas Highway 68 east of Lookout Road at 5:50 a.m. July 16 when the vehicle struck a deer. Hudson was not injured.
Samuel Patrick Kratochvil, 16, of Louisburg was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 south on Metcalf Road south of West 255th Street at 5:55 a.m. July 17 when the vehicle struck a deer. Kratochvil was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Rene Joseph Gamache was driving a 2011 Chevrolet west on West 327th Street east of Osawatomie Road at 7 p.m. July 12 when the vehicle struck the rear end of a 2005 Dodge driven by Helen C. Cummins, 37, of Louisburg. Neither driver was injured.
Kylee Mae Nichols of Fontana was driving a 2009 Pontiac east on West 383rd Street west of Lonestar Road at 7:30 p.m. July 12 when the vehicle left the roadway causing the vehicle to roll and land in a culvert. Nichols and her passenger were transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
Timothy Lance Brasket, 21, of Lane was driving a 1999 Nissan east on West 271st Street east of Osawatomie Road at 6:55 p.m. July 15 when the vehicle’s brakes failed to engage, causing the vehicle to strike a ditch. Brasket’s passenger was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
David Curtis Williams, 24, was booked into Miami County Jail on July 12 for alleged criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
Kris Alan Young, 51, was booked into jail July 12 for alleged traffic: defective tail lamp, driving under the influence.
Kirk A. Keast, Jr., 33, was booked into jail July 13 for alleged criminal threat, cause terror, evacuation & disruption, drugs; possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Lee Miller, 44, was booked into jail July 14 for alleged interference with law enforcement; knowing reporting false information and intending to influence, impede or obstruct law enforcement officer duty.
Crystal Ann Wesley, 34, was booked into jail July 15 on a warrant arrest.
Derrick Lynn Gaines, 51, was booked into jail July 16 for a probation violation.
Matthew Lee Hamel, 38, was booked into jail July 16 on a warrant arrest.
Shane Michael Kloog, 32, was booked into jail July 16 for alleged theft; possession of stolen property $1,000 to $25,000.
Kenneth August Hauenschild, 41, was booked into jail July 17 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Phillip Jay Slater, 42, was booked into jail July 17 on a warrant arrest.
Robert Dwayne Edmiston, 38, was booked into jail July 18 for alleged theft; $25,000 to $100,000 of property or services/pick pocket.
Dezira Renee Emery, 29, was booked into jail July 18 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member.
Donald Lynn Hann, 45, was booked into jail July 18 for alleged aggravated domestic battery; knowingly impeding breathing or circulation of blood by applying pressure on throat, neck, chest.
Demarco Deandre Jones, 26, was booked into jail July 18 for alleged criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
Mason Lee Offutt, 26, was booked into jail July 19 on a warrant arrest.
Maunel Rodriguez-Najera, 31, was booked into jail July 19 for allegedly driving under the influence.
