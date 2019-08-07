All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
ACCIDENTS
Robert Harrison Poste, 76, of Spring Hill was driving a 2016 Yamaha east on Pressonville Road at 1:51 p.m. July 23 when the kick stand caught in the ground of a road rut causing the dirt bike to overturn and eject the driver. Poste was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Penny Denise Farren, 59, of Peculiar, Mo., was driving a 2014 Volvo south on Old Kansas City Road north of West 231st Terrace at 5:29 p.m. July 23 when the vehicle slowed to make a U-turn and was hit by a 2015 Dodge driven by April Dawn Reed, 51, of Olathe who was attempting to pass. Neither driver was injured.
Christine Cecilia Willis, 66, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a 2005 Jeep east on Metcalf Road and West 223rd Street at 4:15 p.m. July 26 when the vehicle was struck by a 1999 GMC Sierra driven by Benjamin J. Scott, 40, of Drexel, Mo. Neither driver was injured.
Taylor Marie Miller, 26, of Overland Park was driving a 2014 Mazda east on West 367th Street and Indianapolis Road at 3:05 a.m. July 28 when the vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a culvert. Miller was not injured.
Theo Douglas Richards, 77, of Paola was driving a 2007 Honda south on Old Kansas City Road north of West 255th Street at 1 p.m. July 28 when the vehicle was struck from behind by a 1999 Ford F-250 driven by Chase Logan Carl, 23, of Spring Hill. Neither driver was injured.
Donald Barnett of Linn Valley was driving a 2002 Chevrolet north on Victory Road at 3 p.m. July 29 when the vehicle’s brakes failed and it went through the intersection striking a barn and fence. Barnett was not injured.
Jamie Lauren Reavis, 17, of Osawatomie was driving a 2007 Chevrolet north on Somerset Road south of West 311th Street at 5:50 p.m. Aug. 1 when the vehicle crossed the middle of the roadway and ran off to the left side striking a ditch. Reavis was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Mary Christine Burnett, 21, was booked into Miami County Jail on July 26 on a warrant arrest.
Vasie Joe Coons, 44, was booked into jail July 26 on a warrant arrest.
Eric David Harrington, 34, was booked into jail July 26 for alleged criminal damage to property, felony, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor, aggravated assault, reckless driving, failure to stop at accident; injury or damage over $1,000.
Donald Joseph John Althouse, 36, was booked into jail July 27 on a warrant arrest.
Duncan McCloud Stark, 21, was booked into jail July 27 for alleged drugs; possession of paraphernalia, parole violation.
Andrew Lee Marshall, 41, was booked into jail July 28 for alleged traffic: no liability insurance, operate motor vehicle without valid license.
Dustin Edward Floyd, 30, was booked into jail July 29 on a warrant arrest.
Gage Riley Swim, 24, was booked into jail July 30 for alleged aggravated sexual battery, victim is mentally deficient.
Ann Elaine Dillard, 35, was booked into jail July 30 on a warrant arrest.
Russell Ray Hayes Jr, 33, was booked into jail July 30 for alleged criminal threat, cause terror, evacuation & disruption, domestic battery; knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship.
Jeremy Eugene Holm, 35, was booked into jail July 30 on a warrant arrest.
John Joseph Maybrier Jr, 61, was booked into jail July 30 for alleged pedestrian under the influence.
Trista Nicole Querry, 23, was booked into jail July 30 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, unlawful vehicle registration, no liability insurance, transporting open container.
Terry A Seymour, 47, was booked into jail July 31 on a warrant arrest.
Jess Lyn Carrow, 49, was booked into jail Aug. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Jordan Michael Leandri, 30, was booked into jail Aug. 2 on a warrant arrest.
