All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Stephanie Fields, 30, of Paola was driving a 2007 Chevrolet west on Kansas Highway 68 east of Cedar Niles Road at 2 p.m. July 24 when the vehicle struck a deer. Fields was not injured.
Dallas Cole Herndon, 29, of Nevada, Mo., was driving a 2019 Ford Eclipse west on Highway 68 west of Flint Road at 1 p.m. Aug. 2 when the vehicle struck a deer. Herndon was not injured.
Steven Lee Welch, 55, of Paola was driving a 2002 Toyota north on Harmony Road south of West 250th Street at 6 a.m. Aug. 6 when the vehicle struck a deer. Welch was not injured.
Scott Aaron Lee, 53, of Paola was driving a 2012 Ford F-250 east on West 363rd Street east of Hedge Lane at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8 when the vehicle swerved to miss a deer causing the trailer to swing and strike the rear passenger side of the vehicle. Lee was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Makayla Andrea Vasquez, 17, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., was driving a 2000 Lexus south on State Line Road north of West 223rd Street at 4:55 p.m. July 26 when the vehicle went off the roadway and into a fence. Vasquez and her passenger were not injured.
Megan Elizabeth McKinney, 29, of Osawatomie was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla west on West 327th Street west of Pressonville Road at 6:15 a.m. Aug. 2 when the vehicle entered into moving/standing water on the roadway. The vehicle moved through the water until it could no longer travel and was submerged into the water up to the bottom of the doors. McKinney was not injured.
Crystal Ann Roberts, 42, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., was driving a 2016 Dodge west on West 327th Street east of Pressonville Road at 9:35 a.m. Aug. 2 when the vehicle drove through rising floodwaters. Roberts was not injured.
Bradley Jacob Wilson, 30, of Paola was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Lonestar Road north of West 295th Street at 4:55 p.m. Aug. 5 when the vehicle stopped in the roadway and was rear ended by a 2003 Ford F-250 driven by Rony Javier Aldana Navarro, 23, of Independence, Kan. Neither driver was injured.
Alyssa Rae Sebol, 20, of Paola was driving a 2008 Ford Focus south on Osawatomie Road south of Midway Avenue at 8 a.m. Aug. 8 when she took her hands off the steering wheel while the vehicle was in motion, causing the vehicle to strike a ditch. Sebol and her passenger were not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Bryce Ashton Briggs, 24, was booked into Miami County Jail on Aug. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Shirley Marie Carl, 51, was booked into jail Aug. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Alisha Rene Herrman, 21, was booked into jail Aug. 2 for alleged traffic; no liability insurance, unlawful vehicle registration, driving while license suspended or revoked, license carried/exhibited.
Nathan Lance Mongkhonvilay, 26, was booked into jail Aug. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Justin Edward Baldwin, 36, was booked into jail Aug. 4 on a warrant arrest.
Zachary Michael Johnson, 25, was booked into jail Aug. 4 on a warrant arrest.
Kirk Lee Harding, 38, was booked into jail Aug. 5 for alleged theft; possession of stolen property $1,000 to $25,000.
William Dee Leopard, 35, was booked into jail Aug. 5 for an alleged probation violation.
Cassandra Sue Darveaux, 37, was booked into jail Aug. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Mason Allen Hocchalter, 30, was booked into jail Aug. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Raymond Dale-Aaron Shipps, 27, was booked into jail Aug. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Matthew William Young, 35, was booked into jail Aug. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Dustin James McMillin, 31, was booked into jail Aug. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Austin Matthew Phillips, 19, was booked into jail Aug. 7 on a warrant arrest.
James Arthur Bastarache, 28, was booked into jail Aug. 8 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Ronald Eugene Morris Jr., 41, was booked into jail Aug. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Larry Joe Scott Jr., 41, was booked into jail Aug. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Alisha R Tait, 29, was booked into jail Aug. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Joshua Blake Unruh, 20, was booked into jail Aug. 8 on a warrant arrest.
