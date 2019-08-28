Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Jenna Elyse Collier, 17, of Paola was driving a 2007 Ford Focus east on West 311th Street east of Victory Road at 12:45 a.m. Aug. 14 when the vehicle struck a deer. Collier and her passenger were not injured.
Jess Alan Wilson, 44, of Spring Hill was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado west on Kansas Highway 68 east of Pressonville Road at 6:15 a.m. Aug. 16 when the vehicle struck a deer. Wilson was not injured.
Christian John Herndon, 21, of Paola was driving a 2014 Dodge east on West 287th Street east of Osawatomie Road at 10 p.m. Aug. 17 when the vehicle struck a deer. Herndon was not injured.
Stanley Keith Neidecker, 53, of Spring Hill was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 east on West 223rd Street west of Renner Road at 9 p.m. Aug. 19 when the vehicle struck a deer. Neidecker was not injured.
Janet Anne Scalet, 63, of Edgerton was driving a 2016 Subaru Sport south on Waverly Road north of West 231st Street at 1:17 a.m. Aug. 20 when the vehicle struck a deer. Scalet and her passengers were not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Moises Nava Tejeda, 50, of Shelbyville, Ky., was driving a 2007 Ford west on Highway 68 west of Beaver Creek Road at 5:26 p.m. Aug. 11 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled onto its side. Tejeda and his passengers were not injured.
Kristi A. Weaver, 45, of Osawatomie was driving a 2013 Ford east on West 343rd Street east of U.S. Highway 169 at 6:02 p.m. Aug. 14 when the steering failed causing the vehicle to leave the road to the right striking a light pole coming to rest against a ditch. Weaver was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
Hayley Deanne Harlan, 21, of Ottawa was driving a 2004 Ford Taurus west on Highway 68 west of Somerset Road at 11:39 p.m. Aug. 17 when she fell asleep causing the vehicle to run off the north side of the road and hit a guard rail. The vehicle rolled over the guard rail, rolled into the ditch and came to a stop. Harlan was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
Howard Rex Gillogly, 79, of Paola was driving a 2015 Chevrolet north on Beaver Creek Road and Highway 68 at 10:42 a.m. Aug. 21 when he failed to yield at the intersection and struck a 2005 Dodge driven by Wiley Lee Ames, 72, of Fort Scott. Both drivers and passenger were transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Rodney James Lindsey Jr., 42, was booked into Miami County Jail on Aug. 16 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, warrant arrest.
Danny Lee Bagg, 49, was booked into jail Aug. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Garrett Quaide Russell, 27, was booked into jail Aug. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Andrew Joseph Yeager, 33, was booked into jail Aug. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Warren Brough, 55, was booked into jail Aug. 20 for an alleged probation violation.
Anthony Allan Tomblin Jr, 25, was booked into jail Aug. 20 for alleged theft; possession of stolen property $1,000 to $25,000.
Leon Eugene Walden, 38, was booked into jail Aug. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Stetson Andrew Warner, 29, was booked into jail Aug. 21 for allegedly driving under the influence.
Amber Dawn Bowden, 32, was booked into jail Aug. 22 on a warrant arrest.
