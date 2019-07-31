All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Clifford Carl Sparks, 38, of Paola was driving a 2002 Chevrolet north on Pressonville Road north of West 303rd Street at 6:12 a.m. July 21 when the vehicle struck a deer. Sparks was not injured.
Stephanie Fields, 30, of Paola was driving a 2007 Chevrolet west on Kansas Highway 68 east of Cedar Niles Road at 2 a.m. July 24 when the vehicle struck a deer. Fields was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Donald B. Barnett, 57, of Linn Valley was driving a 1991 Dodge east on West 223rd Street west of Yankee Bit Lane at 1:35 p.m. July 22 when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and hit a culvert causing the vehicle to go airborne. The vehicle returned to the ground and overturned. Barnett was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Bethany Amanda English, 36, of Kansas City, Mo., was driving a 2016 Jeep south on U.S. Highway 69 southeast of West 247th Street at 12:40 p.m. July 25 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a KCP&L light pole. English was transported by ambulance to Overland park Regional Medical Center.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Chelseigh Marie Cobb, 31, was booked into Miami County Jail on July 19 on a warrant arrest.
Dennis Michael Henderson, 35, was booked into jail July 19 for alleged battery; battery law enforcement officer.
Guadalupe Lazarin-Meza Jr., 55, was booked into jail July 19 on a warrant arrest, fugitive from justice.
Guy Lemuel Hollinger, 48, was booked into jail July 20 on a warrant arrest.
Paul Douglas Coover, 49, was booked into jail July 21 for alleged domestic battery; knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship.
Temprance Faith Eller, 20, was booked into jail July 21 for being a fugitive from justice.
Jennifer Kay Owens, 39, was booked into jail July 22 for alleged disorderly conduct, battery law enforcement officer rude manner, resisting arrest.
Noah Wyatt Jerry Christopher Jordan, 19, was booked into jail July 23 for alleged burglary; aggravated burglary of a vehicle.
Jordyn Ray Demaria-Hall, 23, was booked into jail July 23 on a warrant arrest.
Lauren Renee Vanderbur, 30, was booked into jail July 24 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, no liability insurance, unlawful vehicle registration, license carried/exhibited.
Jeremy A Woods, 42, was booked into jail July 24 for an alleged probation violation.
Rebecca Kay Pinkerton, 24, was booked into jail July 25 for alleged criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
Lauren Bethany Oliva, 35, was booked into jail July 26 for alleged domestic battery; knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship.
Jeremy Wayne Yeager, 37, was booked into jail July 26 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
