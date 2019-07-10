All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Bobby Gene Johnson, 61, of La Cygne was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado west on West 391st Street west of Lookout Road at 1 p.m. June 26 when the vehicle struck a turkey. Johnson was not injured.
Jerrica Lou Springer, 19, of Osawatomie was driving a 2010 Kia east on West 327th Street east of Bethel Church Road at 10:35 p.m. June 26 when the vehicle struck a deer. Springer was not injured.
Janice Ellain Frydendall, 79, of Pleasanton was driving a 2007 Dodge south on U.S. Highway 69 north of West 247th Street at 3:55 a.m. June 29 when the vehicle struck a deer. Frydendall and her passengers were not injured.
Walter Ferguson, 60, of Paola was driving a 2015 Chevrolet south on U.S. Highway 169 south of West 255th Street at 10:22 p.m. July 1 when the vehicle struck a deer. Ferguson was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Patrick James Ryan, 58, of Eminence, Mo., was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 north on Highway 69 south of West 335th Street at 12:30 p.m. June 25 when a propane tank came off the trailer tongue and went underneath the RV he was towing. Ryan and his passengers were not injured.
Joshua Michael Howard, 29, of Fontana was driving a 2002 Suzuki north on Victory Road south of West 327th Street at 6:22 p.m. June 26 when the vehicle crested a hill and performed an avoidance maneuver in order to not hit a 2006 Nissan driven by Freddie J. Armstrong, causing the Suzuki to overturn into a ditch. Howard and his passenger were taken to Miami County Medical Center.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Amber Kay Logsdon, 39, was booked into Miami County Jail on June 26 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing or reckless bodily harm family member.
Kenneth William Manning, 39, was booked into jail June 26 on a warrant arrest.
Jakob Alan Billingsley, 31, was booked into jail June 27 on a warrant arrest.
Aaron Gene Frank, 32, was booked into June 29 for alleged criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
David Clark Nolte Jr., 26, was booked into jail June 29 on a warrant arrest, alleged drugs; possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Oliver Simmons, 63, was booked into jail June 29 for alleged drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens.
Tylor Dean Donley, 33, was booked into jail July 1 on a warrant arrest.
Tyler David Peterson-White, 24, was booked into jail July 2 for alleged assault; aggravated deadly weapon.
Jennifer Ann Rice, 46, was booked into jail July 2 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, unlawful vehicle registration, no liability insurance.
Shawn Deasting Weers, 41, was booked into jail July 2 on a warrant arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.