Abigail Farris
Abigail is the 13-year-old daughter of Troy and Lynette Farris. In the fall, she will be in eighth grade at Osawatomie Middle School. She enjoys playing softball, reading and riding horses.
Madyson Smotherman
Madyson is the 13-year-old daughter of KaCasy Smotherman. In the fall, she will be in eighth grade at Paola Middle School. She raises and shows rabbits, goats, pigs and chickens in 4-H. She loves to fish and hang out with friends and family.
Camryn Isabel Grandon
Camryn is the 12-year-old daughter of Jerry and Rebecca Grandon. In the fall, she will be in seventh grade at Paola Middle School. She enjoys playing basketball, cheerleading and dance. She shows pigs and likes hanging out with her friends.
