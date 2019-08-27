Summer heat ... although the days are getting shorter, it's just not ending. As seniors, we need to beware the impact that heat can have on us, especially on our hearts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a list of ways to avoid heat-related illnesses, broken down into three sections: stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.
Staying cool means staying inside in air conditioning or going to a library or mall. Take a cool shower. If you have to go out, take it easy and stay out of the midday sun.
Staying hydrated can be tricky if we're on certain medications, such as ACE inhibitors and diuretics. Drink water before you go out, but ask your doctor just how much is safe. Avoid cold, sugary drinks, and don't try sports drinks unless your doctor OKs it.
Staying informed involves checking the weather so you'll know in advance what to expect. Investigate apps for your phone or bookmark a few weather websites.
My favorite weather website for the computer is Wunderground.com. Put in your ZIP code or town, and it shows you a graphic of either that day's weather or the weather for the next 10 days. The fact I check most in summer is humidity levels, because that adds to how hot the heat feels. It's also great for winter when I can check the arrival of snow and determine if I should go to the grocery store today or tomorrow.
When it comes to apps for your phone or tablet, the choices are many. Download four or five free ones and play with them for a week. See which ones you like best and delete the rest.
Eventually summer will be over and we'll be thinking about storms and snow. But for now, we need to be safe in the heat.
