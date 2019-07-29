AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico — Anna Dixon and the 2019 United States Junior National Volleyball Team placed eighth in the World Championships.
Dixon, a graduate of Louisburg High School, is a freshman at Kansas State University.
She was selected for the Under 20 Junior National Team.
Dixon, a 6-3 hitter, and the United States started pool play against Mexico on July 12.
The United States also played Italy, Cuba, Brazil and China.
The United States Junior National Volleyball Team, playing together for the first time, placed eighth in the 16-team tournament.
The United States closed the tournament in the seventh-place game against China on July 21.
Anna Dixon and her teammates were celebrities in Mexico, taking time for pictures with their fans and autographs.
“The people of Aguascalientes, Mexico, are great sports fans and were very welcoming of us and our athletes,” said Jerry Dixon, Anna’s father. “Of all the teams that competed, the USA kids were admired by all ages.
“The girls went out of their way to sign autographs and took hundreds of pictures with the Mexican fans,” he said. “They were the only team that I saw do this the entire week. Hats off to the people of Aguascalientes, and the young ladies who represented us so well.”
Timbercreek in Louisburg had a watch party for Anna and the 2019 United State Junior National Volleyball Team on July 17.
Dixon was one of 20 players invited to train in Colorado Springs earlier this month for the Junior National Team and the roster was eventually whittled down to 12. Those 12 participated in the 2019 FIVB Women’s U20 World Championship July 12-21 in Léon Guanajuato and Aguascalientes, Mexico. The U.S. qualified for the World Championship by winning the 2018 NORCECA Women’s U20 Continental Championship.
Host Mexico was in Pool A against USA, Italy and Cuba while reigning WU-20 champions China was in Pool B with Poland, Egypt and Peru. Pool C teams were 2017 runners-up Russia, Turkey, Argentina and Serbia. Japan, former bronze-medal winner, was in Pool D with Brazil, the Dominican Republic and Rwanda.
Dixon traveled with the Kansas State volleyball team to Brazil in June where the team trained with the Brazilian U20 National team and also played several exhibition matches. Brazil is considered one of the best countries in the world for volleyball as it won Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.
Dixon led the Louisburg High School Lady Cat volleyball team to runner-up in the Class 4A state volleyball tournament for the second year in a row. She was ranked No. 46 in the 2019 recruiting class and recently made her childhood dream come true by signing with Kansas State.
She was the Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Player of the Year two years in a row. Dixon was also the Class 4A player of the year and named to the Under Armour Volleyball All-American Team.
Dixon wrapped up her prep volleyball career by representing the Louisburg Lady Cats in the Kansas versus Missouri senior all-star volleyball match at Avilia University.
During her four-year career at Louisburg High School, Dixon and the Lady Cats plays at the state tournament three times.
As a outside hitter, Dixon helped lead the Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team to a Frontier League title, a Class 4A substate championship and runner-up in the state tournament her senior season.
Dixon had 584 kills in 105 sets played. She added 325 digs. Dixon played all six rotations for Louisburg. She had 50 aces and 42 blocks.
Volleyball is in her blood. Anna’s mother Beth Dodson Dixon played volleyball at Wichita State and her aunt Amy Dodson Goode played at Kansas State.
Anna is the daughter of Jerry and Beth Dixon of Louisburg.
