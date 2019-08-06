PAOLA — Chase Gabriel put in an eight-second ride during the saddle bronc riding event during the first day of the Miami County Fair Rodeo.
Gabriel was the first rider to go on the first day of the two-day rodeo held July 26-27. He is sitting first on the United Rodeo Association winnings list at $3,533.46.
He placed second in the Miami County Fair Rodeo with a ride of 68. Dalton Testerman won the event with a score of 71.
The annual rodeo featured cowboys and cowgirls from Paola, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Pleasanton, Garnett and Greeley who got the glad-hand from their hometown rodeo fans.
Colton Hogget won the bull riding competition with a score of 79.
Conner Gentry of Pleasanton placed first in calf roping with a time of 8.2 seconds. Tom Crouse was runner-up at 8.7. Trey Johnson placed third with a time of 9.6.
Gentry also placed first in the steer wrestling with a time of 4.5 seconds. He is ranked 10th in steer wrestling in the URA this season with winnings of $869.50.
Dustin Jilek of Wellsville won the 40-year-old-and-over calf roping with a time of 10.0. Allan Hartness placed second in 12.3. Tim Crouse was third with a time of 14.7. Greg Gentry had a time of 15.0 for fourth place.
Danyel Filkins placed first in the barrel racing with a time of 15.747. Angela McGraw was second in 15.749. Schwanda Miller placed third with a time of 15.788.
Delaney Wright had a time of 15.978 for fourth place in the barrel racing. Sidney Cutting had a time of 16.039 for fifth place. Tammy Watson was sixth in 16.091.
Luke Swiney and Jay Hall placed first in the team roping with a time of 6.6. Dixon Winn and Tanner Jackman were second in 6.9.
Billy Lane Barcus of Paola and Jacob Kesler had a time of 7.0 for third place. Brandon Vaske and Chad Kimbro were fourth in 7.7.
Barcus is the grandson of the late Bob Harrington, who worked for the Miami County Republic for part of seven decades, starting the sports pages in 1949.
Dani Clover, a Missouri cowgirl, placed first in the break-a-way calf roping with a time of 2.5 seconds. Jackie White was second on 29. Jannett Jilek had a time of 3.4 for third place.
Karla Perry was fourth in the break-a-way calf roping with a time of 3.5 Brandi Frobase was fifth with a time of 4.3. Lindsey Crouse had a time of 4.5 for sixth place.
Dani Clover competed in the first day of the break-a-way calf roping event. Glover is ranked second in the URA with winnings of $4,190.48.
Kim Spurgeon of Paola also roped on the opening day. Spurgeon, a former champion, is ranked eight with winnings of $2,540.82.
Local cowgirl Sherri Gentry, who is from Pleasanton, competed in the break-a-way calf roping on July 26.
Brandi Frobase of Greeley turned in a time of 4.3 seconds.
Shay Whiting of Louisburg competed in front of her hometown fans at the rodeo.
Dani Bagshaw of Chanute is ranked 15th at $1,346.08. Other break-a-way calf ropers ranked in the top 25 competing in the rodeo were: Anna Bagshaw, third, $3,966.62; Kirbie Crouse, fourth, $3,118.22; Fallon Dyer, fifth, $2,778.64; Lindsey Crouse, 11th, $1,978.37; Katie Lenharrt, 12th, $1,928.88; and Carrie Crouse, 25th, $965.48.
Lane Berkenmeier, the first bull rider to go on opening day, is ranked fifth in the URA with winnings of $998.18.
Tom Crouse, the No. 1 ranked calf roper, competed on the second day of the rodeo. He has winnings of $5,257.42.
Logan Wiseman of Paola competed in the event July 26. He is ranked just out of the top 25, sitting 26th with winnings of $676.80. Wiseman also competed in the steer wrestling where he is ranked 28th with winnings of $192.70.
Levi Nichols of Paola competed in the calf roping event on the first day of the rodeo.
Other calf ropers in the top 25 at the Miami County Fair were: Trey Johnson, sixth; $2,060.95; Wade Perry, 10th, $1,320.70; Kason Dyer, 11th, $1,283.10; Ty Kirby, 14th, $1,003.45; Cody Duncan, 18th, $923.55; Dustin Jilek, 19th, $895.35; Brandon Hittle, 22nd, $806.52; Dixon Winn, 24th, $747.30; and Mason Couch, 25th; $717.69.
Gene Crouse competed in the 40-year-old and older calf roping. He is ranked second in the URA with winnings of $4,434.73.
Kevin Wiseman of Paola competed in the event the first day of the rodeo.
Other calf ropers in the division at the rodeo ranked in the top 25 were: John Johnson, third, $2,787.25; Dustin Jilek, fourth, $2,601.98; Tim Crouse, eighth, $1,847.10; Jason Arndt, ninth, $1,764.85; Danny Smith, 15th, $880.22; Minty Dyer, 16th, $791.38; Kolby Ungeheur, 17t, $761.40; Jerry Chandler, 19th, $596.90; and Greg Gentry, 21st; $567.06.
Sidney Cutting, the No. 1 ranked barrel racer in the URA, competed on the second day of the rodeo. She is on top with winnings of $6,659.65.
Taylor Reazin, who competed on the opening day, is third on the list at $4,351.65.
Other barrel racers at the rodeo ranked in the top 25 were: Angie Gahlier, fourth, $3,464.33; Shalonda Miller, seventh, $2,976.98; Clara Morris, 13th, $1,452.53; Katie Larson, 18th, $932.95; Jesse Alsup, 20th, $786.31; and Danni Clover, 25th, $465.39.
Junior McCoubrie and Tyler McCoubrie of Louisburg teamed up to compete in the event.
Colton Jennings, the 11th ranked header, competed in the event on the opening night. He is ranked 11th with winnings of $2,450.82.
Other headers in the top 25 at the rodeo were: Garrett Kelly, 12th, $2,153.54; and Jason Arndt, 18th, $1,407.05.
Brad Abernathy is the ninth-ranked heeler in the URA with winnings of $2,503.22.
Other top 25 heelers in the rodeo were Gerry Lisby, 10th, $2,153.54; and Derek Spire, 15th, $1,458.79.
Trevor Donaldson is ranked 19th on the steer wrestling list at $357.20.
