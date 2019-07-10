LOUISBURG — For the third year in a row, Louisburg Wildcat junior Calvin Dillon is the Tri-County Spotlight Golfer of the Year.
Dillon is a three-time state qualifier and three-time state medalist.
He shot an 80 at Mariah Hills Country Club in Dodge City on May 24, placing 11th in the Class 4A state tournament.
Dillon won the Class 4A regional title at the Paola Country Club on May 13, carding a 73 to win the event by six strokes.
He placed 11th in the state tournament at Emporia Municipal Golf Course his sophomore season, shooting a 3-over-par 74.
Dillon was 10th at state his freshman year, finishing with an 80 at the Wamego Golf Course.
The Wildcat junior turned in quite a season, playing as clutch as anyone in the area.
Dillon shot a 77 to win the Louisburg Invitational on April 22. The Wildcats were runner-up on their home course, carding a 340.
He shot a 75 to win the Paola Invitational at the Paola Country Club on April 8.
Dillon carded a 78 at the Osawatomie Invitational.
He captured the Frontier League title with a 3-over-par 75 at Sycamore Ridge in Spring Hill.
Dillon was at the top of the Tri-County Spotlight Golf leaderboard with a 73. He carded the round at the Paola Country Club, capturing one of his titles.
He finished in a six-way tie for ninth place at the Class 4A state tournament at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course his sophomore season.
Dillon was in a playoff round and ended up finishing 11th. He qualified for state that season with an 89 at the Garnett Country Club.
His best score that season was 73. Dillon’s score was the best in the area. He shot 73 twice, carding rounds of 73 at the Frontier League Tournament and in the Spring Hill Invitational.
Even as a freshman, when the stakes were the highest, Dillon played his best.
Dillon shot an 82 at the Class 4A regional in Fort Scott his freshman season, qualifying for state. He went to Wamego and shot an 80, bringing home his first of three state medals.
He carded the lowest round in the area, sitting on top of the Spotlight leaderboard with a 72. He carded the round at the Anderson County Invitational with a very consistent round. Dillon had a 36 on the front nine and a 36 on the back nine.
