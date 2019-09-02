LOUISBURG — Senior libero Reilly Ratliff-Becher, senior middle back Riley Kallevig, senior middle hitter Hailey Cain, junior outside hitter Carlie Pritchard and sophomore setter Rinny McMullen are back to lead the Louisburg volleyball team.
The Lady Cats are the defending Frontier League and Class 4A Substate champions. Louisburg is coming off back-to-back appearances in the Class 4A state championship match.
Ratliff-Becher and McMullen were first-team selections on the Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Team. Kallevig and Pritchard were second-team selections.
Ratliff-Becher received the ball 733 times, had 330 digs and 143 service points.
Kallevig did a little bit of everything for the Lady Cats. She had 547 services with 327 points and 76 aces. Kallevig received the ball 523 times, had 105 kills and 325 digs.
Cain had 257 service points with 42 aces, 191 kills, 82 digs and 41 blocks. Cain is a three-year starter.
Pritchard had 143 kills, 50 blocks and 24 digs. She was named to the Class 4A all-state tournament team.
McMullen ran the Lady Cats offense. She handled the ball 2,069 times for 638 assists. McMullen had 370 services with 192 points and 40 aces, 60 kills and 202 digs.
The Lady Cats (36-9) also return senior Sydni Kaegle, junior Alyse Moore and sophomores Davis Guetterman and Chase Kallevig.
Louisburg is coached by Jessica Compliment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.