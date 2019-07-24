Brian McCauley / Staff Photo

Sporting an American flag shirt, Miami County Republic sports editor Gene Morris holds a frame with pictures of the Earth taken during the Apollo space missions. Included on the frame are index cards signed by Neil Armstrong, first man on the moon on Apollo 11; John Glenn, the first American to orbit the earth on Friendship 7; Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13 and Eagle Scout; James McDivitt, commander of Gemini 4 in which Ed White performed the first space walk; and NASA Flight Director Eugene Kranz.