LOUISBURG –The Louisburg Barracuda swim team continues to prove they are in a league of their own.
The Chicago Bulls were a dynasty when Michael Jordan won three NBA titles from 1991 to 1993 and repeated the feat with three more in a row in 1996, 1997 and 1998.
Led by the great Henri Richard, the Montreal Canadians won five Stanley Cups in a row from 1955 to 1960.
The New York Yankees won five World Series titles in a row from 1949 to 1953 with the likes of Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra and Whitey Ford.
Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics were dominant, winning eight consecutive NBA championships in the 1960s.
The Bulls, Canadians, Yankees and Celtics teams are great, but none of them touch the Louisburg Barracudas.
The Louisburg Barracudas scored 570 points to defeat the runner-up Woodson Sharks for their 11th consecutive swim league title in Raytown, Mo., on July 24. Louisburg made the five-team league meet a four-team competition for second place.
The Barracudas had 11 swimmers finish in the top three of their respective age divisions in high points and four of those were crowned high-point champions.
Colin Brown (9-10 boys), Samuel Johnson (11-12 boys), Emma Prettyman (13-14 girls) and Maddie Prettyman (15-and-over girls) each won high-point titles.
Vivian Goode (8-and-under girls), Andrew Jamison (9-10 boys), Ella Dischinger (11-12 girls) and Claire Brown (13-14 girls) took second overall, while Matthew Farrington (8-and-under boys), Ashley Branine (11-12 girls) and Cole Brown (15-and-over boys) finished in third.
The Louisburg Barracudas won their league titles in 24 events to highlight their 11th consecutive team championship.
Colin Brown, Maddie Prettyman and Samuel Johnson each won five events (three individual and two relays) to lead the way, while Ella Dischinger and Andrew Jamison each finished with four league titles.
Prettyman (15-and-over girls) won the 50-yard butterfly (27.62 seconds), 50 backstroke (29.01) and 200 individual medley (2 minutes and 23 seconds). She teamed up with Mary McElyea, Emma Johnson and Dagen Page to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:56) and 200 medley relay (2:06).
Brown (9-10 boys) was the league champion in the 50 freestyle (30.82), 50 butterfly (35.72) and 100 individual medley (1:23).
He teamed up with Andrew Jamison, Brayden Vohs and Lincoln Nielson to victory in the 100 medley relay (1:13) and 100 freestyle relay (1:07).
Jamison won two individual league titles in the 50 breaststroke (42.65) and 50 backstroke (41.67).
Johnson won league titles in the 50 freestyle (27.21), 50 butterfly (28.99) and 50 backstroke (34.73). Josiah McCaskill, Connor Aadland and Colton Prettyman and Johnson won the 200 medley relay (2:24) and 200 freestyle relay (2:06).
Dischinger (11-12) won league titles in the 50 freestyle (30.61) and 50 breaststroke (41.80). She swam with Hannah Farrington, Ashley Branine and Janie Harth to win the 200 medley relay (2:36) and 200 freestyle relay (2:16).
Dagen Page (15-and-ver girls) won the 50 freestyle (27.75) , Vivian Goode *-and-under division) won the 25-yard breaststroke (25.57) and Mary McElyea took the 50 breaststroke title (33.02).
Other Barracuda results are:
GIRLS
8-and-under
100 medley relay: Harper White, Vivian Goode, Clara Bockelman, Ivy Dischinger, third, 1:54
25 freestyle: Goode, third, 19.61
25 butterfly: Bockelman, second, 22.40
25 backstroke: Goode, second, 24.37
100 freestyle relay: Bockelman, Dischinger, White, Goode, third, 1:55
9-10
100 medley relay: Elizabeth Schrotberger, Macy Hughes, Merritt McIntire, Lila Edwards, third, 1:27
50 freestyle: Breck Nielson, fifth, 37.09; Cricket McIntire, sixth, 38.21
50 butterfly: C. McIntire, fourth, 46.12; Edwards, sixth, 54.63
50 breaststroke: Reese Smith, third, 49.12; Hughes, fourth, 49.68
50 backstroke: Ella Bockelman, second, 44.15; Nielson, third, 44.36; Smith, fifth, 48.38; Schrotberger, sixth, 48.82
100 IM: Hughes, third, 1:43; C. McIntire, fourth, 1:44
100 freestyle relay: Nielson, Bockelman, C. McIntire, Smith, second, 1:11
11-12
50 freestyle: Ashley Branine, third, 32.24; Hannah Farrington, fourth, 33.35
50 butterfly: Ella Dischinger, second, 35.62
50 breaststroke: Farrington, third, 45.06; Lola Dubas, fourth, 45.84
50 backstroke: Farrington, second, 38.73; Branine, third, 39.64
200 IM: Branine, second, 3:03
13-14
200 medley relay: Lola Edwards, Claire Brown, Emma Prettyman, Lola Dubas, second, 2:33
50 freestyle: Brown, second, 29.12; Prettyman, third, 29.20
50 butterfly: Prettyman, third, 31.85
50 breaststroke: Brown, second, 39.69; Edwards, fourth, 43.74
200 IM: Brown, second, 2:40; Prettyman, third, 2:46
200 freestyle relay: Edwards, Dubas, Prettyman, Brown, second, 2:12
15-and-over
50 butterfly: Mary McElyea, second, 29.74
50 backstroke: Dagen Page, second, 31.42
200 IM: McElyea, second, 2:30; Page, third, 2:38
BOYS
8-and-under
100 medley relay: Caleb Bonnema, Matthew Farrington, Garrett Vohs, Bennett Mendez, second, 2:02
25 butterfly: Vohs, sixth, 39.29
25 breaststroke: Farrington, second, 31.77; Bonnema, fourth, 33.21
25 backstroke: Bonnema, second, 26.0
25 freestyle relay: Bonnema, Vohs, Farrington, Mendez, third, 1:46
9-10
50 breaststroke: Brayden Vohs, fourth, 53.52
50 backstroke: Vohs, fifth, 49.70; Lincoln Nielson, sixth, 51.25
100 IM: Vohs, third, 1:40
11-12
50 freestyle: Josiah McCaskill, fourth, 28.41
50 butterfly: Connor Aadland, fourth, 37.57
50 breaststroke: McCaskill, second, 36.73; Colton Prettyman, fourth, 41.86
50 backstroke: Aadland, fifth, 42.37; Prettyman, sixth, 42.80
200 IM: McCaskill, second, 2:46
13-14
200 medley relay: Cooper Hipp, Braden Branine, Josh Holtzen, Bryce Collins, second, 2:24
50 freestyle: Hipp, third, 28.98; Holtzen, fourth, 29.37; Branine, sixth, 30.60
50 breaststroke: Branine, second, 36.70; Holtzen, fifth, 38.97; Hipp, sixth, 39.10
50 backstroke: Hipp, third, 37.64
200 IM: Branine, fifth, 2:48; Holtzen, sixth, 2:51
200 freestyle relay: Holtzen, Collins, Branine, Hipp, second, 2:06
15-and-over
200 medley relay: Bridger Baus, Cole Brown, Gareth Baus, Drake Baus, second, 2:05
50 freestyle: B. Baus, fifth, 27.60
50 butterfly: Brown, third, 29.54; G. Baus, fifth, 31.89; Drake Burdine, sixth, 32.31
50 breaststroke: Brown, third, 37.46; G. Baus, fifth, 41.46
50 backstroke: Burdine, third, 36.55; D. Baus, fifth, 38.56
200 IM: Brown, third, 2:42; B. Baus, fourth, 2:47
200 freestyle relay: B. Baus, Burdine, D. Baus, Brown, second, 1:54
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.