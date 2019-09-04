LOUISBURG — Seniors Trinity Moore, Carlee Gassman and Emily Williams are setting the pace for the Lady Cats cross country team that has qualified as a team for state two years in a row.
Moore was the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. She capped her season with a time of 20 minutes, 15 seconds at the state meet in Wamego, placing fourth for Louisburg.
The Lady Cats placed fifth in the state, runner-up in the regional, second in the Louisburg Invitational and fifth in the Frontier League meet.
Gassman ran a season-best time of 21:02 for second-team Spotlight honors.
Anthony Davis, a senior, was a second-team Spotlight selection with a season-best time of 18:35. Senior Evan Murphy and junior Cade Holtzen were second-team selections. Other seniors back are Natalie George and Elizabeth Kratochvil.
Louisburg coach John Reece is entering his 17th season. He set the tone at practice Tuesday, Aug. 20, wearing a T-shirt with “Champions Are Made When No One Is Looking,” on it.
Thirty-six runners are out for the Louisburg cross country program, including 11 letter-winners. The team has 20 girls and 16 boys.
Louisburg also has more freshman runners out this season, which only bodes well for the future, Reece said.
“We do have more freshman runners this year than in the past, Reece said. “I’m not sure how they will do until we get into the meets as XC is a beast of a sport and everyone handles it differently.”
“State is always the goal,” Reece said. “The more the merrier. Teamwork will be the key for both boys and girls to be successful.”
Louisburg runners put in miles over the summer to prepare for the season, Reece said.
“Summer running went well this year,” he said. “Many of the runners are coming into the season with a good base.
“Our senior class has great leaders,” Reece said. “They will lead by example and are great at talking and working with all runners from seventh to 12th grade.”
Seniors on the team are Anthony Davis, Evan Murphy, Carlee Gassman, Natalie George, Elizabeth Kratochvil, Trinity Moore and Emily Williams.
