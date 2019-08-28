LOUISBURG – There is plenty to be excited about in Wildcat Country.
Twice is nice for the Lady Cats. Senior libero Reilly Ratliff-Becher, senior middle back Riley Kallevig, senior middle hitter Hailey Cain, junior outside hitter Carlie Pritchard and sophomore setter Rinny McMullen lead the Louisburg volleyball team that is coming off back-to-back appearances in the Class 4A state championship match. Seniors Trinity Moore, Carlee Gassman and Emily Williams are setting the pace for the Lady Cats cross country team that qualified as a team for state two years in a row.
Senior quarterback Madden Rutherford, senior lineman Brayden White and senior lineman Garrett Harding are back for the defending Frontier League champion Louisburg Wildcat football team.
Thirteen letter-winners, including six starters are ready to start the season as the Louisburg soccer team prepares for another playoff run. Louisburg seniors Ryan Haight and William Frank lead the squad.
Volleyball
Ratliff-Becher and McMullen were first-team selections on the Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Team. Kallevig was a second-team selection. Kallevig and Pritchard were second-team selections.
Ratliff-Becher received the ball 733 times, had 330 digs and 143 service points.
Kallevig did a little bit of everything for the Lady Cats. She had 547 services with 327 points and 76 aces. Kallevig received the ball 523 times, had 105 kills and 325 digs.
Cain had 257 service points with 42 aces, 191 kills, 82 digs and 41 blocks. Cain is a three-year starter.
Pritchard 143 kills, 50 blocks and 24 digs. She was named to the Class 4A all-state tournament team.
McMullen ran the Lady Cats offense. She handled the ball 2,069 times for 638 assists. McMullen 370 services with 192 points and 40 aces, 60 kills and 202 digs.
The Lady Cats (36-9) also return senior Sydni Kaegle, junior Alyse Moore and sophomores Davis Guetterman and Chase Kallevig.
Cross Country
Moore was the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. She capped her season with a time of 20 minutes, 15 seconds at the state meet in Wamego, placing fourth for Louisburg.
The Lady Cats placed fifth in the state, runner-up in the regional, second in the Louisburg Invitational and fifth in the Frontier League meet.
Gassman ran a season-best time of 21:02 for second-team Spotlight honors.
Anthony Davis, a senior, was a second-team Spotlight selection with a season-best time of 18:35. Senior Evan Murphy and junior Cade Holtzen were second-team selections. Other seniors back are Natalie George and Elizabeth Kratochvil.
Louisburg coach John Reece is entering his 17th season. He set the tone at practice Tuesday, Aug. 20, wearing a T-shirt with “Champions Are Made When No One Is Looking,” on it.
Football
The Wildcat football team defeated the Piper Pirates 48-0 to claim the regional championship. Louisburg was 10-0 until running into Bishop Miege in the sectional round.
White was named to the All-Frontier League Football Team and All-Tri-County Spotlight Football Team on both sides of the ball at line. He was part of an offensive line that produced more than 3,500 yards. White made 51 tackles with one sack, one forced fumble and one tackle for a loss of yardage.
Rutherford was first-team Spotlight at punter and second-team at quarterback.
Rutherford has picked up where he left off, turning in some impressive plays during the first week of practice. He has made some great pitches running the option and has thrown some bullets down field form the pocket as well as some tight spirals down field while rolling out.
The Wildcats return six starters on offense and four on defense. Other senior back for Louisburg are running back Charlie Koontz, defensive back Michael Waldron and kicker Drake Varns.
Junior defensive end Ben Weidenmann has been impressive at practice. He can be an impact player on the edge of the line. Weidenmann has been pushing lineman back and getting to the ball carrier.
Another thing that stands out at Wildcat camp is the team speed. Louisburg can flat out run with speed at the skill positions and in the secondary, as well as up front on the line and in the linebacker corps.
“This will also be the fastest Louisburg football team in years,” Wildcat coach Robert Ebenstein said. “The defense is young, but with filled with eager players who are ready to take a step up.”
How fast is fast? The Louisburg Wildcat backfield returns three of the four sprinters in the Class 4A state gold medal champion 4x400-meter relay team in Justin Collins, Weidenmann and Koontz.
Soccer
Forty-four players are out for the Louisburg Wildcat soccer program.
Letter-winners ready to lead the team onto the field this season are senior midfielder Ryan Haight, senior midfielder Colin Cook, junior forward Treston Carlson, senior defender William Frank, sophomore defender Michael Seuferling, senior keeper Garrett Rolofson, senior midfielder Landon Johnson, junior midfielder Logan Faulkner, sophomore forward Jaden Vohs, sophomore defender Hunter Rogers, sophomore midfielder Isaac Guetterman and junior midfielder Ethan Showalter.
The Wildcats also have five freshmen and another sophomore ready to make an impact on the team this season.
Newcomers to keep an eye on are sophomore midfielder Breden Yows, and freshmen forward Cade Gassman, midfielder Ethan Ptacek, midfielder Gavin York, defender Toby Espina and forward Colin McManigal.
