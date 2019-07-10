LOUISBURG — The third-place state qualifying Louisburg Wildcats landed nine golfers on the Tri-County Spotlight Golf Team.
Sixteen area golfers were recognized on the Spotlight golf team. Selections, were based on the golfers’ best rounds during the season.
The top five golfers in the area were first team. Golfers from sixth to 10th place were second team. Golfers landing from 11th place through 16th place on the leaderboard were honorable mention.
The Wildcats had three first-team selections, including the Spotlight Golfer of the Year Calvin Dillon.
Dillon carded a 73 at the Paola Country Club on May 13 to capture the Class 4A regional title. He won the regional by six strokes.
The Wildcats placed third in the regional with a 352, qualifying the team for the state gold tournament in Winfield, Kan. It was moved to Dodge City more than a week later due to rain. Louisburg was three strokes from second place in the regional.
Dillon placed 11th in the state with an 80 at Mariah Hills Golf Course on May 29. The Wildcats placed 12th in the team standings.
Dillon also won the Frontier League title, carding a 75 at Sycamore Ridge in Spring Hill.
Louisburg Wildcat Drake Varns was third on the Spotlight leaderboard with a 79. He was one of three golfers to card a round in the 70s this season.
Varns carded the 79 during the Osawatomie Invitational. He opened with a 39 and finished with a 40, placing fourth in the tournament.
Varns shot an 88 in the state tournament, placing 34th for the Wildcats. He was in the top 10 at the regional, placing ninth with an 87. Varns placed fifth in the Louisburg Invitational with an 83. He was third in the Paola Invitational with an 82.
Garrett Rolofson of Louisburg was fifth on the Spotlight leaderboard with an 88.
Rolofson carded the 88 during the Louisburg Invitational, placing seventh on his home course. He placed 19th in the league tournament. He placed 18th in the Osawatomie Invitational with a 94.
Ryan Haight and Noah Hill were second-team Spotlight selections for the Wildcats.
Haight tied for sixth place on the list with a 92. He shot the 92 during the Louisburg Invitational.
Haight placed 22nd in the regional. He was 73rd at state with a round of 103. He placed 20th in the league tournament. Haight was 21st in the Osawatomie Invitational with a 95. He placed 24th in the Paola Invitational.
Hill tied for 10th place on the Spotlight leaderboard with a 93. He carded the round during the Louisburg Invitational. He placed 23rd in the league tournament. Hill was 29th in the Osawatomie Invitational. He placed 26th in the Paola Invitational.
David Perentis, Colin Cook, Luck Wickersham and Cole Williams were honorable mention selections.
Perentis landed 11th on the list with a 94. He carded the 94 during the Paola Invitational, placing 14th.
Cook and Wickersham tied for 14th on the Spotlight list with rounds of 98.
Wickersham carded the 98 during the Paola Invitational, placing 21st.
Cook placed 40th in the regional. He shot the 98 during the Louisburg Invitational.
Cole Williams was 16th on the list, the final honorable mention selection, carding a round of 99. Williams placed 38th in the league tournament. He placed 30th in the Osawatomie Invitational.
Patrick Hartsock of Spring Hill was runner-up on the Spotlight leaderboard with a 76.
Hartsock carded the 76 during the Osawatomie Invitational on April 16, defeating Dillon by two strokes to win the tournament. Hartsock opened with a 37 and finished with a 39.
He was sixth in the league tournament, shooting a round of 82 on his home course. Hartsock was runner-up in the Paola Invitational with a round of 81.
Hartsock shot an 86 at the Class 5A state golf tournament at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City on May 22. Hartsock placed 70th. He shot an average of 86.8 on the season. Hartsock placed fourth in the Louisburg Invitational, carding an 83.
Brock Heide of Prairie View was fifth on the Spotlight leaderboard with a round of 83.
Heide carded the 83 in the Pleasanton Invitational at Deer Trace on April 18. He placed fifth in the tournament.
Heide was runner-up in the Class 3A regional at Silver Lake. Heide shot an 89 on the course. He was consistent on the round, carding a 44 on the front nine and a 45 on the back nine.
“He showed a lot of mental toughness, fighting through some difficult playing conditions,” Prairie View coach Larry Pope said. “The course was wet, and if you didn’t land in the fairway the grass was tall. The golfers had to play the ball down.”
Heide was even more consistent at state, carding a 90 for 44th place at Heston Golf Park in Heston, Kan., on May 27. He shot a 45 on the front nine and a 45 on the back nine.
Trey Rooks and Dylan Kruger of Spring Hill tied for sixth place on the leaderboard with rounds of 92.
Rooks and Kruger both carded the rounds of 92 during the Louisburg Invitational.
Rooks placed 25th in the league tournament. Kruger was 31st.
Rooks placed 32nd in the Osawatomie Invitational. He was 23rd in the Paola Invitational.
Evan McMillan of Paola shot a 93 on the season, landing him in a tie for ninth place on the leaderboard. McMillan shot the 93 for the Panthers during the Louisburg Invitational. He placed 35th in the league tournament. McMillan was 39th in the Osawatomie Invitational. He placed 19th in the Paola Invitational with a round of 97.
Paola Panther Quinton Widenbach of Paola was 12th on the Spotlight leaderboard with a 95.
Wiedenbach carded the 95 during the Paola Invitational for 15th place. He was 30th in the regional.
Jackson Rvanzahn of Spring Hill had a round of 97, placing him 13th on the leaderboard. He was 38th in the league tournament.
Rvanzahn shot the 97 during the Osawatomie Invitational, placing 26th. He placed 30th in the Paola Invitational.
