LOUISBURG – Forty-four players are ready to take the Louisburg Wildcat soccer team to the next level after a rebuilding year.
Thirteen letter-winners, including six starters, will take to the field for the Wildcats. Louisburg seniors Ryan Haight and William Frank lead the squad.
Letter-winners looking to lead the team into the playoffs this season are senior midfielder Ryan Haight, senior midfielder Colin Cook, junior forward Treston Carlson, senior defender William Frank, sophomore defender Michael Seuferling, senior keeper Garrett Rolofson, senior midfielder Landon Johnson, junior midfielder Logan Faulkner, sophomore forward Jaden Vohs, sophomore defender Hunter Rogers, sophomore midfielder Isaac Guetterman and junior midfielder Ethan Showalter.
The Wildcats also have five freshmen and another sophomore ready to make an impact on the team this season.
Newcomers to keep an eye on are sophomore midfielder Breden Yows, and freshmen forward Cade Gassman, midfielder Ethan Ptacek, midfielder Gavin York, defender Toby Espina and forward Colin McManigal.
Coach Kyle Conley is entering his fourth season with the program.
There is reason to be optimistic with players committing their time to soccer in the summer, Conley said.
“Our summer turnout has been fantastic,” he said. “We had 26-plus to every summer session and I was very pleased with our improvement.
“The seniors have really done a nice job of getting our culture back and making sure the team supported and played for each other,” he said.
The Wildcats are ready to build on the experience that players gained a year ago and win some of those close games this season, Conley said.
“We will improve on last season, but our goals are the same,” he said. “We want to try to win 10 games, compete for a league title and then play for a regional championship.”
Staying healthy and working together are keys to being successful, Conley said.
“We have a decent amount of depth, but our team chemistry will be the key,” he said. “We need to play for each other and learn to play with each other, especially since we will be a pretty young program.”
Teams to beat in the Frontier League include Baldwin, Spring Hill and Piper, Conley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.