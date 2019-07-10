DODGE CITY — Louisburg Wildcat Calvin Dillon left the Class 4A state golf tournament with his third medal in three years.
Dillon, a junior, carded an 80 at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City on May 24, placing 11th on the leaderboard.
The Class 4A state tournament, originally scheduled for Winfield, was delayed more than a week and moved to Dodge City due to a downpour of rain that lasted several days.
Dillon competed at state with junior teammates Drake Varns, Ryan Haight and Colin Cook.
Senior Noah Hill and junior Garrett Rolofson were not able to compete at state due to scheduling conflicts.
Dillon was on the top 10 of the leaderboard for most of the day, but a double bogey on his last hole placed him at 11th.
He had one birdy on the day, but Dillon also carded six bogeys and two double bogeys.
Varns shot an 88 to place 34th. Haight was 73rd with a 103. Cook shot a round of 125, placing 82nd.
Dillon won the Class 4A regional at Paola Country Club on May 13 to qualify for state. He carded a 73, winning the regional title by six strokes.
The Louisburg Wildcats shot a 352, placing third in the regional to qualify the entire team for state.
Varns cracked the top 10, tying for ninth place at the regional with an 87.
Class 5A
Patrick Hartsock of Spring Hill shot an 86 at the Class 5A state tournament at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City on May 22.
Hartsock placed 70th with his round. He shot an average of 86.8 during the season.
Hartsock shot a 94 at the De Soto regional, placing 19th to qualify for state.
Class 3A
Brock Heide of Prairie View shot a 90 for 44th place at the Class 3A state golf tournament at Hesston Golf Park on May 22.
Heide was runner-up in the Class 3A regional golf tournament at Lake Shawnee Golf Course in Silver Lake on May 13. He shot an 89. He carded an 86 in the Pleasanton Invitational.
