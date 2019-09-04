LOUISBURG — There is fast and then there is Louisburg Wildcat fast.
The Louisburg Wildcat backfield returns three of the four sprinters in the Class 4A state gold medal champion 4x400-meter relay team in Justin Collins, Ben Weidenmann and Charlie Koontz.
“This will be the fastest Louisburg football team in years,” Wildcat coach Robert Ebenstein said. “The defense is young, but filled with eager players who are ready to take a step up.”
The Wildcat football team defeated the Piper Pirates 48-0 to claim the regional championship. Louisburg was 10-0 until running into Bishop Miege in the sectional round.
Senior quarterback Madden Rutherford, senior lineman Brayden White and senior lineman Garrett Harding are back for the defending Frontier League champion Louisburg Wildcat football team.
White was named to the All-Frontier League Football Team and All-Tri-County Spotlight Football Team on both sides of the ball at line. He was part of an offensive line that produced more than 3,500 yards. White made 51 tackles with one sack, one forced fumble and one tackle for a loss of yardage.
Rutherford was first-team Spotlight at punter and second-team at quarterback.
The Wildcats return six starters on offense and four on defense. Other seniors back for Louisburg are running back Charlie Koontz, defensive back Michael Waldron and kicker Drake Varns.
Junior defensive end Ben Weidenmann has been impressive at practice. He can be an impact player on the edge of the line. Weidenmann has been pushing lineman back and getting to the ball carrier.
Other letter-winners back are junior wideout Weston Gueterman, junior lineman Andy Hupp, junior running back Jay Scollin and junior linebacker Kolby Kattau.
Team unity is a key to success, Ebenstein said. The Wildcats have to come ready to play every Friday night in the Frontier League.
“Our league is filled with quality programs week in and week out, and every team on our schedule presents certain challenges,” he said.
