PAOLA — Carter Oshel loves his Uncle Bubba.

Carter, 3, son of Ryan and Jamie Oshel, is the nephew of Kansas City Royals rookie outfielder Bubba Starling.

Bubba Starling was a first-round draft pick for Kansas City in 2011. He was an all-star for the Omaha Storm Chasers this season and brought up in July by the Royals.

Cater has grown up watching his Uncle Bubba play for the Storm Chasers and now his Kansas City Royals.

Carter was playing catch with his father Ryan in the living room on Aug. 20 when he dove for a ball, like he had seen Uncle Bubba do hundreds of times.

“Ryan and Carter were playing catch,” Jamie Oshel said. “Carter always pretends to do stuff like his Uncle Bubba. He always watched Bubba dive for balls and that is what he was ‘playing’ in the living room.”

Carter landed on his right hand, breaking one of his fingers.

“Ryan said he immediately started crying, so they knew something was up, because typically he is a pretty tough kid,” Jamie said.

Ryan took Carter to the emergency room.

He was there for more than five hours and got treatment for a broken finger.

“Somebody thought they need to dive for a baseball in the living room like their Uncle Bubba Starling,” Jamie said. “The outcome was not as impressive though.”

Two of his fingers were taped together.

Instead of using Band Aids, Carter had his fingers taped together with athletic tape.

“He was pretty pumped he got athletic tape rather than a Band Aid though,” Jamie said. “Five hours in the emergency room and as we were leaving he says, ‘Mom, I can’t wait to come back here.’”

Carter must have known his Uncle Bubba was going to do something special in right field for the Kansas City Royals that night.

The Kansas City Royals had a 1-0 lead against the Baltimore Orioles with runners on first and second base and one out.

Baltimore’s Anthony Santander hit a shot into the gap in left-center field. It looked like the drive was going to score at least one run, tying the game, and setting the table for the Orioles.

Bubba Starling, who was playing right field, ran the ball down and made a diving catch to steal an extra-base hit from Santander and keep the shutout intact.

His diving catch was so impressive, Bubba Starling landed on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays for Aug. 20.

Starling was in the all-star game for the Omaha Storm Chasers on July 10, was called up by the Kansas City Royals on July 11, made his Major League debut on July 12 and got his first big league hit on July 13.

His first home run came in the ninth-inning of a one-run, 5-4, loss against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on July 21.

Starling, a graduate of Gardner-Edgerton High School, has one stolen base, two home runs, three doubles, eight runs batted in, 17 runs scored and 27 base hits in 37 games with the Kansas City Royals this season.

Ryan and Jamie Oshel live in Paola with Carter and his sister Hadley.

Ryan is an assistant football coach, assistant basketball coach and assistant track coach at Paola High School. He teaches biology and antonym. Ryan is a graduate of Wellsville High School and Pittsburg State University.

Jamie is a volleyball coach at Spring Hill. She teaches physical education and health. Jamie is a graduate of Gardner-Edgerton High School and Baker University.