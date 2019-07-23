PAOLA — Independence Day was recognized with a Blue versus Red 8-year-old-and-under rookie ball all-star game.
Chaseton Brown had three runs scored to lead the Blue all-stars to a thrilling 10-9 victory decided on the final time through the batting order in the July 1 contest. Brown had three base hits in the game.
The Blue versus Red all-star game was the season finale for the Paola Youth Sports Rookie baseball 8-year-old-and-under division. The Rookie ball games are played with a time and teams can only score five runs per inning.
Kayden Hendrickson hit a two-run home run for the Blue all-stars in the second inning. He drove in two runs and had two runs scored.
The Blue all-stars scored one run in the second inning, two runs in the third inning, five runs in the fifth inning and three runs in the sixth inning.
Bryce Peckman reached base twice and scored two runs.
Lucas Terflinger had three base hits and scored. Zion Ova and Bronx Young each had two hits and scored. Jayce Canfield singled and scored.
Carter Ufford singled and doubled. Elijah Allen had two base hits.
Playing for the Blue all-stars, wearing the Kansas City Royals colors, were Jacob Wickersham, Ben Wickersham, Cole Burchett, Karter Hawkins, Jake Hardwick, Barrett Kemplay, Caleb Bryant, Dawson Elliot, Jensen Hunt and Jamin Cox.
Matt Ufford and Shaun Hendrickson were team coaches for the Blue all-stars.
Jacob Wickersham had three base hits and scored two runs to lead the Red all-stars.
The Red all-stars scored three runs in the first inning, five runs in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning.
Caleb Bryant had three hits and had three runs scored.
Jake Hardwick had two base hits and scored two runs.
Karter Hawkins had two hits and scored. Cole Burchett reached base twice and scored two runs.
Jensen Hunt had two hits and scored. Benjamin Wickersham singled and scored.
Barrett Kemplay had two base hits.
Jamin Cox doubled. Dawson Elliott had a base hit.
Members of the Red all-star team, donning the color red of the famous Kansas City Monarchs, were Carter Ufford, Kayden Hendrickson, Chaseton Brown, Bryce Peckman, Bronx Young, Zion Ova, Jace Canfield, Lucas Terflinger, Elihja Allen and Steele Meade.
Coaches for the Red all-stars were Matt Wickersham and Travis Burchett.
Ben Wickersham wore No. 1 for the Blue all-stars, the same number worn by Kansas City Royals outfielder Jarrod Dyson, a member of the 2015 World Series team.
Hardwick donned No. 2, the number worn by Royals shortstop Freddie Patek. Patek was famous for his blue colored glove that he wore for the Royals and was prominently pictured with on his 1979 Topps baseball card.
Hawkins wore No. 4 for the Blue all-stars. Kansas City all-star Alex Gordon wears the number for the Royals.
Burchett wore No. 5, a number donned by Kansas City Royals all-time great George Brett. Brett is listed as the No, 1 ranked player in Royals history. He had more than 3,000 hits and is in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.
Bryant wore No. 6 for the Blue all-stars. Royals all-star outfielder Willie Wislon wore the number in Kansas City.
Hunt wore No. 8, which was worn by Royals all-star third baseman Mike Moustakas.
Elliot wore No. 9. The number was worn by Kansas City outfielder Lou Piniella. Piniella was the American League Rookie of the Year in 1969.
Cox wore No. 10, the same number worn by Royals manager Dick Howser. Howser led Kansas City to the World Series crown in 1985.
Some of the famous Kansas City Monarchs who also proudly wore red uniforms include Buck O’Neil, Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson, Ernie Banks, James “Cool Papa” Bell and Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe.
O’Neil played and managed for the Monarchs. He was with the club from 1948 to 1955. He later went on to scout for the Chicago Cubs and the Kansas City Royals. O’Neil was third base coach for the Cubs in 1961, becoming the first black man to coach in Major League Baseball.
The Monarchs played at Muehlebach Field in Kansas City, Mo. The Monarchs won 10 league championships and the first Negro League World Series in 1924. The team had just one losing season in their run from 1920 to 1965. The Monarchs set more players to Major League Baseball than any other team in the league.
Paige was one of the great pitchers of all time. Paige pitched for the St. Louis Browns in the 1952 and 1953 all-star games.
Robinson hit .387 for the Monarchs in 1945. He was signed by the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1946 and became the first black to play Major League Baseball in 1947.
Banks was a Hall of Famer for the Chicago Cubs. He hit 512 home runs. He was nicknamed “Mr. Cub.”
Bell was one of the fastest men to play baseball. He is a hall of famer. Bell played for the Monarchs from 1932 to 1934. He hit .328 during his career from 1922 to 1946.
O’Neil said that Bell was so fast that he could flip the light switch and get in bed before the room got dark.
Radcliffe got the nickname “Double Duty” because he caught the first game and pitched the second game in the 1932 Negro Leagues World Series doubleheader. He threw out the first pitch during one of the Negro Leagues Day celebrations at Kauffman Stadium.
Radcliffe put up some big numbers in his career with more than 4,000 hits and 400 home runs and 500 wins with 4,000 strikeouts.
