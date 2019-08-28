PAOLA – Family has long been the foundation of the Paola Panther football program. Coach Michael Dumpert wants to win football games, but he will tell you the No. 1 thing is helping develop future leaders of the community.
Nothing excites the man as much as having former players come back and stop by the locker room to say hello.
Dumpert enjoys hearing what they are doing and gets his share of wedding invitations. He is like a proud father.
One of the many highlights he has enjoyed in his 39 years with the program, 20 as head coach, is having graduates not only come back to teach in Paola, but also coach.
The Panther football program has three assistant coaches who graduated from Paola High School. All three played football for the Panthers. Coach Dumpert had two of them in class.
Todd Weaver, Mike Smith and David Kane played for the Panthers. The three teach in the district and joined Dumpert on the coaching staff.
Weaver is the defensive coordinator and secondary coach. Smith is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks and backs coach. Kane is the special teams coordinator and offensive and defensive line coach.
Assistant coaches Steve Gorsuch, Darvin Willard and Ryan Oshel are not Paola High School graduates, but both bleed black and gold for the Panthers, Dumpert said.
Gorsuch goes back to the days of coach Lee and has been with the program throughout the Dumpert era.
Willard played with and against coach Kane. He married Kane’s cousin, Amy.
Coach Oshel played football at Wellsville High School. He was a roommate of Noah Dumpert, son of coach Dumpert, while attending Pittsburg State University.
“If they didn’t graduate form here, Paola brought them here,” coach Dumpert said. “One of the joys of being a teacher or coach is the relationships you build with your student athletes. You get to see them mature, become family men, positive role models, people who contribute to their communities.
“One of the cornerstones to Paola Panther football is the concept that we must trust each other, which requires honesty and with that trust you have the chance to build a positive relationship,” he said. “To be employed as a coach at Paola, you must be a great teacher first.”
Weaver played safety for the Paola Panthers. He teaches in the social studies department at Paola High School.
“It has been an awesome experience coming back to Paola High School and coaching with and under two hall of fame football coaches I played for in coach Jim Lee and coach Mike Dumpert,” Weaver said. “Our coaching staff is very close and we all have a personal connection to the program that drives us to work had to maintain its success.”
Dumpert passed the defensive coordinator duties onto Weaver after becoming head coach. Weaver always has something up his sleeve on defense, Dumpert said.
“His attention to detail is outstanding,” Dumpert said. “He always has a plan ‘B’ if the initial game plan falls short. That may sound easy, but is very difficult to do well.
“Weaver, like coach Smith and coach Kane are students of the game,” he said. “We joke that we are football nerds who spend endless hours talking and chalking football.
Smith played running back and safety for the Panthers. Smith went to Emporia State University where he played tailback. He teaches World History at Paola High School.
“I was extremely excited to be able to come home and coach and teach in my hometown,” Smith said. “After playing for coach Lee and coach Dumpert, and how important football was to this community, it was truly a blessing to be able to coach here.
“I think all three of us have a vested interest in the success and tradition of the program,” Smith said. We were all three apart of it. We want the team and athletes to do well and represent our hometown properly. We all get along really well and have known each other for years and play off each other’s strengths and weaknesses. We don't care who gets credit just as long as the job gets done.”
Smith not only brings a love for football to the coaching staff, but also a lot of intensity, Dumpert said.
“Coach finds inventive ways to maintain and expand on our core beliefs which align with our system,” Dumpert said. “He brings energy and enthusiasm to every practice.”
Kane played defensive tackle and guard on the offensive line for the Panthers. He played center at fort Scott Community College. He was a student assistant at the University of Kansas under coach Mark Mangino.
“Coming back and coaching at Paola is both an honor and a cool experience,” Kane said. “Paola is all I know and who I am. I was raised here, went to school here and now live here. I am very fortunate to be able to work with the coaching staff I get to work with.
“Being that three of us graduated from Paola increases our pride in what we do,” he said. “I think the three of us know the tradition of Paola athletics and take it upon ourselves to try and continue the strong tradition. The other three coaches are very special to me also. Coach Dumpert and coach Gorsuch were both my teachers and coaches and coach Willard and I played high school sports against each other before being on the same team in college. He is now married to my cousin Amy Grandon.”
Kane teaches physical education for seventh- and eighth-grade at Paola Middle School.
“I think the best part about coming back and teaching in Paola is I can relate to the kids in a different way because I also once sat in the same chairs they are in now,” Kane said. “I can also make a connection to growing up in Paola and knowing what they do in their spare time outside of school as well.”
When the Paola Panthers made an in-game adjustment on the line, it is coming coach Kane, Dumpert said.
“Dave is in the press box during games which allows him to see defensive alignments and offensive formations,” Dumpert said. “He is on the head phoned to both coach Smith and coach Weaver. He is integral to our in game adjustments, and has a great understanding of different offensive and defensive schemes .Having him in the box is one of the better coaching moves we have made.
Gorsuch and Willard work with the freshman football team, setting the foundation for the rest of their high school careers.
“I would be remiss if I didn't include coach Gorsuch and coach Willard , who are cut from the same cloth,” Dumpert said “They are outstanding coaches and men of character.”
Dumpert said the Paola Panther coaching staff is one he would put up against any in the state.
“I am blessed to be able to work with talented coaches,” he said. “I am doubly blessed that these men are my dearest friends. I overheard a rival coach say that you had to be born into the Paola football staff. That is not exactly true, but in some aspects spot on.”
Dumpert said he is thankful to work in the Paola school district, where the administration supports the teachers and coaches and works with them as part of a team. This has allowed coach Dumpert to offer his insight when coaching positions become available.
“As a head coach I can suggest to the administration possible candidates for coaching openings on the football staff,” he said. “When I do, I remember students with character, work ethic and a desire to be difference makers. In my tenure as head coach Mike Smith, Todd Weaver and Dave Kane are the teacher-coaches I wanted to work with. I had the honor to be part of the coaching staff when they all played for Paola High School.”
Smith and Kane were in Dumperts eighth-grade science class.
“These are men I truly respect,” he said. “They are great role models and men of high character. There is no one on this planet (who doesn't share my DNA) I love more, they are great friends.”
