PAOLA – Multi-sport athletes Alyssa Henness and Brendan Ohlmeier were named the Clifford “Oscar” Durland Memorial Trophy award winners at Paola High School.
Henness played volleyball and was a state qualifier on the Lady Panther track and field team.
She was an honorable mention All-Frontier League and a Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Team selection at middle back. Henness placed ninth in the 200-meter dash in the state track and field meet, one spot away from a state medal. She also qualified for state in the 200-meter dash.
Henness signed a letter of intent to run sprints for the Baker University track and field team.
“It is an honor to be recognized with this award,” Henness said. “I was not expecting this.”
Henness thanked her coaches and teammates who were part of her athletic career at Paola High School.
Ohlmeier played football, wrestled and played tennis for the Panthers.
He was named the Tri-County Spotlight Football Defensive Player of the Year. Ohlmeier was first team on the Tri-County Spotlight Football Team and first team on the All-Frontier League Football Team. He was named the V.J. Elson award winner as the outstanding senior football player at Paola High School.
Ohlmeier signed a national letter of intent to play football at Pittsburg State University. He represented Paola in the Kansas Shrine Bowl.
“Getting this award is very humbling, and an honor because there were so many other worthy candidates,” Ohlmeier said.
“The people before me have been great leaders and athletes, and it is a great feeling to be a part of that legacy,” he said. “The man behind this award made the sacrifice to serve his country, and it is nice to be able represent him.”
The award honors one outstanding Paola High School senior female and male athlete of the year in memory of Durland.
Durland, a graduate of Paola High School, served in World War II and is a member of the Paola High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The Clifford “Oscar” Durland Memorial Trophy was announced during an all-school assembly in May. Henness and Ohlmeier posed for pictures with the trophy.
Clifford “Oscar” Durland was inducted into the Paola High School Hall of Fame in 2004. Durland was a multi-sport athlete for the Paola Panthers. His first love was football.
Durland’s family had a tailgate party for him at one of the home football games, recognizing the man for more than 50 years as a proud Panther.
Durland is the grandfather of Paola High School football offensive coordinator Mike Smith and the great-grandfather of former Paola Panther football players Drew Smith and Dunkan Watrous.
“He went off to serve his country in World War II,” Paola Principal Jeff Hines said. “They called them the greatest generation for a reason. He parked his truck just outside of the gates and watched all of the home football games.
“This award, in his memory, recognized an outstanding female and male athlete at Paola High School,” Hines said. “The award goes to multi-sport athletes and involved in a lot of activities.”
Henness and Ohlmeier had their names engraved on the Clifford “Oscar” Durland Memorial Trophy presented to the outstanding male and female student athlete in memory of this outstanding Paola High School graduate, World War II veteran and Paola High School Athletic Hall of Famer.
Clifford “Oscar” Durland Memorial Award winners are:
2018 – Jordan Johnson, Kurt Golubski
2017 – Matthew Wilson, Matti Morgan
2016 – Morgan Laudan, Dunkan Watrous
