PAOLA — For the first time in the history of Paola High School, the Lady Panthers will field a tennis team this fall.
Coaching the historic first team is Kimberly Prockish.
The team held its first practice Monday, Aug. 19. The Lady Panthers were greeted by two of the hottest days of the summer with temperatures topping 100 degrees Aug. 19 and 94 degrees on Aug. 20, with heat advisories issued both days.
The team practiced in the multipurpose room of the high school on the first two days and was on the courts the rest of the week.
Members of the first girls tennis team in Paola history are: seniors Jada Bryant, Michayla Canfield, Miranda Carrete, Macaela Garrett, Karlie McMullin and Taylor Rosner, juniors Kynleah Bancroft, Olivia Meredith and Kenna Palmer, sophomores Alyssa Kelley and Gracie Waggerman and freshman Rachel Reimer.
“The girls and the coaching staff are excited about the upcoming season,” Prockish said. “We have a couple of girls that played on the co-ed team in the spring, but many are new to the sport.”
While there will be a learning curve, the goal is to improve every day in practice and compete on the court.
“As with any team we have at Paola, we want to be competitive, show progress throughout the season, and ultimately enjoy what we do,” she said. “If we do those things, we’ve done our job as players and coaches.”
Carrette played on the co-ed Paola tennis team in the spring. She is one to keep an eye on for the Lady Panthers this fall.
