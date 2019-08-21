PAOLA – Miola 4 Sports is taking signups for volleyball and flag football.
Signups are being taken for both sports from now through Sept. 5. There is a fee to participate.
Volleyball is open for third through sixth grade.
Miola 4 Sports volleyball emphasizes participation and fun. Teams will have more than six players, but only six players can be on the court at a time. All participants will get playing time.
Flag football is for kindergarten through sixth grade.
Miola 4 Sports flag football is a 5-on-5 no contact, no pads and no helmets version of football. Teams use passes or runs to move the football on plays or downs, and the play ends when the ball carrier’s flag is removed from a belt around the waist.
Parents can pick and drop off forms and payments at Design 4 Sports or Paola Price Chopper. There is a late fee of $20 for signups after Sept. 5.
Registration can also be done online at www.miola4sports.com. For more information, contact Design 4 Sports at (913) 294-2941.
