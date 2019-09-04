PAOLA — To compete at the high school level these days, athletes cannot simply show up at the gymnasium when practices begin. This is especially true for volleyball with so many club and traveling teams.
The Paola Lady Panthers, under the direction of first-year head coach Kirby Kenny, have been busy playing volleyball this season.
Kenny served as assistant coach last season. She is assisted by Amber Yohe and Lexi Kuharich.
“Amber Yohe and Lexi Kuharich are joining the USD 368 staff in the classroom and on the court as well,” Kenny said. “I am really looking forward to coaching alongside them as they have a lot of knowledge and experience to offer.
“Summer practices have gone well,” Kenny said. “We’ve seen several new faces in the gym and a lot of growth all around.
“We have a small senior class this year, but they are strong leaders and their peers really look up to them,” she said. “Across the board, I’ve been very impressed with how much initiative this group of athletes has shown and how well they work together. As we are a younger team and a new staff, we’re looking to establish some solid fundamentals and create a foundation we can build on in Panther volleyball.”
The Lady Panthers return five starters.
Senior hitter McKenzie Gagnebin has emerged as a vocal, senior leader for the Lady Panther volleyball team.
Gagnebin led team drills for the varsity during the first week of practices. Gagnebin, 5-6, is a hitter who can lower the boom up front. Other seniors back are hitter Alisha Blanc and setter Sophie Jones.
Paola also returns junior hitters Morgan Clark and Abby Richmond and libero Rylan Armbruster. Clark, Richmond and Armbruster saw varsity action a year ago.
Newcomers to keep an eye on are sophomore setter Mikayla White and outside hitter Mackenzie Kuehl.
The Lady Panthers have a lot of potential and there is going to be a lot of competition for varsity, Kenny said.
“Opportunity is the key word,” Kenny said. “Our girls have heard this word a lot this summer and in pre-season. There is such a big opportunity for success this season, and we as coaches are challenging our athletes to seize it.”
Paola has two long-standing league rivals in Louisburg and Spring Hill and looks forward to the challenge, Kenny said.
“We always look forward to the Louisburg and Spring Hill matchups,” she said.
