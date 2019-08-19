GULF SHORES, Ala. — Dancers from Paola School of Dance recently returned to Miami County with a lot of hardware from a national competition in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Thirty-eight dancers from across the county represented the dance school at 8 National Talent Competition, which took place July 2-6.
The dancers, who ranged in age from 5-18, took home several top honors for choreography, entertainment, costume selection and more. The competition resulted in eight routines receiving national championships, according to a news release.
“This is only the third time Paola School of Dance has competed at that caliber,” said Hannah Hasselquist, Paola School of Dance alumni and competition director. “The competition was much more extreme than anything we are used to in Kansas City. We knew the dancers would accept the challenge and perform their best. But, we had no idea we would walk away with so many national titles!”
Paola School of Dance is Miami County’s longest running dance school and is gearing up to celebrate 50 years of operation. “The people of Miami County are the reason we were able to take this journey,” Hasselquist said. “We are so grateful for the kind words, financial support and prayers we received from this community. Those kids represented you well!”
Overall, the dancers came home with eight national titles, five Titanium Awards for nearly perfect scores, an entertainment award, two audience choice awards, a costume award, and two dances in the final showcase at the end of the competition, according to the release.
The participating dancers were: Abigail Cook, Abigail Morin, Averly Green, Bella Douglass, Berlynn Pennock, Braxtyn Henry, Brie McRoberts, Claire Branson, Danica Brake, Daniella Strahl, Ella Grayham, Emily DeVault, Emmarie Green, Georgia Perina, Gerzi Bird, Hannah Manning, Hope Bishop, Jocelyn Ramirez, Karlie Ream, Kayleigh White, Kaylee Quiroz, Keira McIntire, Liberty Farr, Lily Lewis, Livi Douglass, Maggie Madison, Mckinzie Obermeir, Mika Menefee, Millie Minckley, Neveah Rosendahl, Olivia Isreal-Seck, Peyton Minckley, Samantha Irby, Santana Romero, Shannera McCoy, Taylor White, Tia Swinton and Willow Johns.
Paola School of Dance is under the ownership of Christine Kaempfe. For more information, or to enroll in classes, visit www.paolaschoolofdance.com.
