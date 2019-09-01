PAOLA — Senior forward Ryan Wokutch and senior keeper Austin Weaver are back to lead the Paola Panther soccer team, coming off a historic 10-win season.
The Panther soccer team made history a year ago, winning 10 games in a season for the first time in the history of the program.
Paola defeated Riverton, 10-0, in the first round of the state soccer playoffs. The 10th victory broke the program’s single-season record for wins in the season. Wokutch scored six goals in the game, giving him 30 on the season. Weaver posted the shutout.
Paola also returns seniors Justice Reed, Brandon Flynn, Jon Villalobos and Quinton Widenbach.
Reed will be a dual sport athlete this season, running for the cross country team in addition to playing soccer.
Other letter-winners back are: juniors Gavin Clementson, Ian Heid, Jordan Sollis, Ben Timpe and sophomore Dom McCoy.
Paola is ready and eager to build on its 10-win season after investing a lot of time and sweat into summer conditioning, Panther coach Corey Troast said.
“We had really good participation this summer with conditioning and workouts,” Troast aid. “We had a lot of dedicated soccer players who were at almost every training session. We participated in a summer league and also had great participation.
“I think I have a great group of seniors who have really stepped up and have taken ownership in our program,” he said. “Leadership overall in the program has been fantastic as we have a great group of juniors as well.”
Paola was knocking on the door for its first regional championship, falling to Heritage Christian by a final of 2-1.
“As a group, I know we continue to strive for post-season success,” Troast said. “We have a great team last year that achieved a lot of firsts for the program.”
Twenty-eight players are out for the program this season. The Panthers return eight starters.
Newcomers to keep an eye on are senior Mason Escobar, junior Gabriel Tollendo and freshman Cardeb Escobar.
Paola is all for its quest to advance in the state soccer playoffs, putting in a lot of time training over the summer, Troast said.
The Panthers need to have a good start and keep its players on the field, Troast said.
“I think staying healthy is always a factor,” Troast said. “We have a few kids banged up and dealing with injuries as we start the year. I know everyone will step up and many have in the past.
“I think coming out strong for our first couple of games is going to be very important to our early success,” he said. “As always, holding each other accountable every day at practice is important. Practice is where the improvements are made.”
