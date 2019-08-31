PAOLA — Six seniors are ready to set the pace for the Paola High School cross country team.
Seniors leading the team are Ashton Bishop, Tommy Downum, Tristen Haddock, Lily Hermes, Aaron Maxwell and Noah Wolf.
Other letter-winners back are: junior Darian Hudgeons, Jordan Macfarlane and sophomore Chloe Jones.
Hudgeons was runner-up in the Frontier League meet with a time of 19:54. Her time of 19:42 set the pace as Hudgeons won the Louisburg Invitational.
Hudgeons placed eight in the regional meet, qualifying for the state meet. Her season-best time of 19:18 was tops on the Tri-County Spotlight cross country leaderboard.
Chloe Jones and Lily Hermes were second-team runners. Haddock and Bishop ran their way to honorable mention honors a year ago.
Maxwell is back to lead the Paola boys. Maxwell, a state qualifier, ran a season-best time of 17:31 to lead the Spotlight cross country leaderboard. He was 12th in the Ottawa regional.
Freshman Gavin Carter will have an immediate impact at the varsity level, Paola coach Ali McCullough said.
Justice Reed has also joined the program as a dual athlete for the Paola Panthers. Reed also plays soccer.
“We’ve had our eye on him for quite some time,” McCullough said. “He’s a hard worker and a great teammate.”
McCullough is in her second season as head coach. She is assisted by Scott Karr.
It has been a tough off-season for the Paola cross country program, losing runners to injuries, transfers and other sports, McCullough said. Having said that, however, there is also plenty of reason for optimism.
“This season we are down in numbers,” she said. “We’ve lost several key runners on both sides to surgeries they had prior to the beginning of the season. Some athletes have also moved on to other fall sports or even other schools.
“Because of our low numbers, every runner is now more important,” McCullough said. “My goal, and our key to success this season, is maximizing every runner’s potential. If you weren’t in the top five or even running varsity, now you have the opportunity to be that runner; whether you like it or not. We need every athlete attacking each day of practice with the proper level of intensity to set them up to be the runner we need them to be come race day.”
Paola was busy in the off-season and there is no replacement for putting in those miles, McCullough said.
“We had a great turn out all summer,” she said. “Getting those miles in pre-season is key. Not just for a jump start on fitness, but also the wear and tear on your body. If you run in the summer, it helps prevent injury as we transition into true workouts during the season.”
