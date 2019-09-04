PAOLA — The Paola Panther football team returns 14 starters from its Class 4A regional championship team.
The Panthers return 10 linemen, including five seniors. Heading the list are senior bookends Mason “Bull” Talcott and Javier Castillo. Talcott is a presence at 5-8, 245 pounds. He has been impressive in practice. Castillo was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight selection at defensive line.
Seniors Mikey Stribling and Clayton Essex are also back. Stribling was a first-team selection at offensive line. Essex was a first-team selection at defensive line.
Junior Carter Stanchfield has been impressive in camp. He is quick and powerful. Stanchfield’s biggest weapon may be his hands, where he delivers an explosive push that sends opponents backward.
Other starters back are senior running back Evan Phillips, senior running back Conner Hasz, junior back Garrett Williams, senior linebacker Evan Peuser and junior back Jeremy Sloan.
Peuser was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Football Team selection at linebacker last season. He showed a nose for the football.
Hasz and Williams were second-team Spotlight defensive backs.
Williams is working out at quarterback. He has quick feet, a strong arm and a quick release. Williams will have a few weapons at his disposal offensively, including Hasz and Phillips.
Junior fullback Fletcher Aude, 5-9, 190, can be a game-changer in the backfield. Senior wideout Lamont Hill has break-away speed and offers a big target at 6-0. Paola also sports a couple of young wideouts in juniors Bo Robison and Brock Pitzer.
Other newcomers ready to make an impact include: junior tackle Allen Peuser, junior defensive end Jake Karr, junior safety Kade Johnson, junior cornerback Grayson Brenneman, senior defensive back Kaden Shay, senior cornerback Noah Bowdenm, senior safety Preston Martin and senior defensive end Jordan Billesbach.
The Paola Panthers have 54 upperclassmen out for the program and 19 players on the freshman football team.
“We feel our sophomore class has talent, but at this time we haven’t had adequate time to evaluate them as potential varsity players, but as the season progresses that could change,” Paola coach Michael Dumpert said.
Dumpert is entering his 39th season with the program and 20th as head coach.
Paola is ready to compete, but has to take it one game at a time and make strides every week to be playing its best football when the playoffs roll around, Dumpert said.
“Our team goals are simple,” he said. “We want to become better people, improve as a team each week, win our league and go as deep in the playoffs as we can go until they tell us we can’t play no more.”
The Frontier League is always a tough one, Dumpert said. Paola has to be prepared to play every week.
“I see the league race as tough,” he said. “Staying healthy will be a prime factor for all of us.”
