PAOLA — The stars came out in Paola for the 8-year-old and under Red versus Blue girls softball games at the new USD 368 sports complex.
The Red versus Blue all-star game was the season finale for the Paola Youth Sports 8-year-old and under softball division. The game was held July 1.
It came just as Major League Baseball was preparing to celebrate its 90th all-star game.
Playing for the Red all-star team were Gentry Ward, Jade Willard, Adalyn Brummer, Jody Hines, Maycie Hawkins, Faith Sparks, Aryah Baldridge, Elizabeth Manthei, Kennedy Jenkins and Kailynn Kirk.
Coaches for the Red all-stars were Darvin Willard and David Baldridge.
Members of the Blue all-star team were Bella Black, Maggie Hart, Ellie Hart, Kinley Shay, Finlee Heinrich, Ava Poetter, Kylee Truelove, Ashlyn Barber, Allie Shay and Sophie Garrison.
The Blue all-stars are coached by Meagan Black and Jim Eaker.
The Blue all-stars represented some of the great National League all-stars of all time with the numbers on their jerseys.
Allie Shay wore No. 1, a jersey worn by 15-time MLB all-star and Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith.
Kinley Shay donned No. 2, a number worn by St. Louis Cardinals infielder and manager Albert “Red” Schoendienst. He was a 10-time all-star.
Maggie Hart was No. 4, worn by all-time Dodgers great Duke Snyder. He played in eight all-star games from 1947 to 1964. Snyder was a Hall of Fame outfielder.
Ellie Hart wore the jersey No. 5, sported by Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench. He was in 14 all-star games from 1967 to 1983.
Heinrich had jersey No. 6, a number worn for his whole career by St. Louis Cardinals Hall-of-Famer Stan “The Man” Musial. He was in 20 all-star games. Musial played for the Cardinals from 1941 to 1963.
The only player to be in more all-star games than Musial was Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves and Brewers and the Atlanta Braves. He wore No. 44.
Willie Mays, the “Say Hey Kid,” was in 20 all-star games. He played for the New York Giants, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets from 1951 to 1973.
Poetter wore No. 7 also worn by Houston Astros Hall-of-Fame catcher Craig Biggio. He had more than 3,000 hits in his career.
Truelove donned No. 8. Pittsburg Pirates Hall-of-Fame first baseman Willie “Pops” Stargell wore the number from 1962 to 1982. He was the National League Co-MVP in 1979.
Barber wore No. 9, also worn by the great Enos “Country” Slaughter of the St. Louis Cardinals. Slaughter played in 10 all-star games. He is famous for scoring the game-winning run in Game Seven of the 1946 World Series as the Cardinals defeated the Boston Red Sox.
Bella Black was No. 10. Atlanta Braves all-star Chipper Jones was in eight all-star games. His last all-star game appearance was July of 2012 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The Red all-stars wore some great American League numbers.
Hines wore No. 4, sported by the original Iron Horse, New York Yankees first baseman and Hall-of-Famer Lou Gehrig. He was in seven all-star games from 1923 to 1939.
Jenkins wore No. 5 of Kansas City Royals favorite George Brett. Brett was a 13-time all-star. He played his whole career, 1973 to 1993, in Kansas City.
Sparks was No. 6. Al Kaline wore the number for the Detroit Tigers. He was selected to 18 all-star games from 1955 to 1967.
Kirk was No. 7 for the Red all-stars. Mickey Mantle wore the number, playing for the New York Yankees. Mantle, a Hall of Fame outfielder, was a 16-time all-star.
Willard donned No. 8 for the all-stars. Cal Ripken Jr. wore the number for the Baltimore Orioles from 1981 to 2001. Ripken, the record holder for most consecutive games played.
Baldridge wore No. 9. The “Splendid Splinter” Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox wore the number from 1939 to 1960.
Manthei donned No. 10, worn by Kansas City Royals manager Dick Howser. He was manager of the 1985 World Series champion Royals. Howser was manger of the American League all-star team in 1986.
