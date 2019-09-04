LA CYGNE — State qualifier Brooke Allen leads the Lady Buffalo cross country team.
Allen, a senior, had a season-best time of 19:46 during the Pioneer League meet in Burlington, putting her third on the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Cross Country leaderboard.
Allen ran a time of 21:13 for seventh place in the Class 3A regional at Burlington, qualifying for the state meet. She placed 24th in the state.
Prairie View has 15 runners out for cross country with 10 girls and five boys.
Allen, a three-time state qualifier, is one of six returning letter-winners.
Other runners coming back with varsity experience are seniors Liza Heide and Josie Teagarden, and juniors Peyton Murrison, Caleb Dokos and Josh Dokos.
Freshman Maddie Baker is a newcomer to keep an eye on.
“She had great success in junior high with the two-mile distance,” Prairie View coach Marcie Caldwell said. “So, I am excited to see what she can do with the longer distance.”
Caldwell is entering her third season as head coach.
The goals are simple, Caldwell said.
“Our goals are to improve every meet both with form and pace,” she said. “Consistency in training will be key.
“Building the athletes’ confidence in themselves and their teammates will also impact their success,” Caldwell said.
Summer is always a busy time for everyone, Caldwell said.
“Summer runs were hit and miss, with several kids going to camps and working,” Caldwell said. “I know there were some kids who ran consistently over the summer and some kids who ran for the first time on the first day of practice. The difference will show on race day.”
The program has some great senior leaders, Caldwell said.
