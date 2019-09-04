LA CYGNE — The Prairie View football team is ready to defend its regional title.
The Buffalos return all-league senior running back Hunter Boone and all-league senior defensive back Isaac Partida to lead the way.
Running the offense for the Buffalos this season is senior quarterback Justin Scott. He also plays free safety.
Senior Chanz Gerleman is back at tight end and defensive line. He was a state qualifier for the wrestling team last season.
Prairie View also returns senior wideout Joey Gray, senior linebacker Bill Pettey, senior wideout Dilan Schweer, senior cornerback Jordan Eley-Green, senior linebacker Chase Bloodgood, senior defensive tackle Josh Riggs, senior tackle Zach Ferguson, senior defensive tackle Mason Turpen, senior wideout Jesse Weers and senior Logan Anderson.
Juniors on the team include: linebacker James Newport, cornerback Dawson Moore, running back Levi Stainbrook, running back Otis Jacobs, tackle Adam Ward, defensive tackle Chris Law, center Noah Nordren, corner Preston Smith, strong safety Hunter Minden and guard Joseph Lancaster.
Sophomores on the roster are: linebacker Damien Kline, linebacker Kaden Walker, running back Bodi Isenhower, cornerback Zach Theis, linebacker Colton McCammon, defensive back Gage Pugh, defensive back Cayleb Daniels, wideout Xavier Kasper, tight end Logan Minden, corner Aiden Taylor, wideout Blake Pinkerton, defensive tackle Tim Coffey, center Micah Eastwood, linebacker Zach Nordgren, guard Kyle Waterman, guard Andrew Reynolds, defensive tackle Cory Nelson, tackle Colby Garretson, defensive end Kaden Stroup, defensive back Charles McCain and defensive tackle Mac Ellsworth.
