GREAT BEND — Joey Ewalt, a freshman at Barton County Community College, has been named an Academic All-American.
Ewalt, a 2018 graduate of Prairie View High School, wrestles at 184 pounds for the Barton County Cougars.
He qualified for nationals as a freshman.
Ewalt placed third in the NJCAA Wrestling Central District Championships in Parsons, Kan., in February.
Ewalt, 18-14, scored a 2-0 decision against Cameron Young of Cloud County in the third-place match.
He opened the tournament with a pin against Mateo Pena of Labette County.
Ewalt was pinned by Alex Kauffman of Northeast Oklahoma in the semifinals. He bounced back with a pin against Shawn Dent of Cowley County.
He was a state-placer for the Prairie View Buffalos his senior season. Ewalt was 45-5 on the season. He was 3-2 at state. Ewalt pinned Tyson Breshears of Burlington for first place at 182 pounds in the Pioneer League Tournament held at Osawatomie High School.
Ewalt was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Wrestling Team selection at 182 pounds.
