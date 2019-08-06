SPRING HILL – The second annual Spring Hill Broncos 7-on-7 Alumni Football Game turned into a reunion for the Lovetinsky family.
Bill Lovetinskey was proudly watching the action from the sidelines for the annual game held at the new turn field on July 17.
He was able to cheer for several alumni teams, watching his sons Jake, Jeff and Ty play in the game for the Spring Hill alumni against some other great alumni and a team of current Bronco players.
Hailey Lovestinsky, Bill’s daughter, was also on the sidelines with friends to cheer on her brothers.
More than 50 graduates and current players from Spring Hill High School turned out for the second annual Spring Hill Broncos 7-on-7 Alumni Football Game. So many players came back for the event that seven teams were created for the competition.
Bryce Scholze caught three touchdown passes. Easton Jones had two touchdown receptions. Jake Van Daelle had two interceptions and a touchdown catch
“I am really excited all of you came back for the alumni game,” Spring Hill football coach Jason Feeback said. “This new stadium is a testament to all of you guys and all of the work you have done for this program.
“Our program is growing here and doing some amazing things,” he said. “We love having all of you back to see this and to recognize all of you, because you are all part of this. We just want to come out here and have some fun and not get hurt.”
Roeil Swift, the most valuable player from last year, was back foe the event. This year Swift brought his own shoes.
This year’s player of the year was one of the entire alumni teams.
The college rivalry play of the game came when defensive back Delvin Davis jumped a route, and intercepted a pass intended for Brad Smith.
Davis signed a letter of intent to play collegiate football at Kansas Wesleyan. Smith is a graduate of Bethany College, where he played collegiate football.
Beau Cygan represented his Kansas City football team, proudly wearing a Chiefs T-shirt.
Blake Johnson looked like Captain America with a USA shirt and American flag socks to boot.
Patrick Donahue was back to leave his impact on the annual game.
Members of the Spring Hill class of 2019 were Brennen Feeback, Bryce Sholze, Zade Barker and Nolan Ewing
Among the other alumni back were Josh Wilson, Carson King, Drew Cygan, Tyler Baker, Bryce Duncan, Nathan Womble, Delvin Davis, Aaron Horan, Tre McCormick, Noah Verbraken, Colton Ebelin, Ty Heinreich, Josh Motes, Jordan Hoston, Josh Valence, Brad Smith, Devin Davis, Austin Grate, Cameron Cesterhouse and Xavier Swift.
Nathan Ewing, the state high jump champion in 2018, played offense and defense for the class of 2018.
Carson King was one of the standout running backs to push the pace of the game, making some big catches out of the backfield.
Corbyn Meyer, playing for the current Broncos, showed off his arm with some pin-point spirals for huge gains.
Spring Hill legend Jacob Letellier was back at quarterback. He was part of some classic games for the Broncos.
RayQuon Stowers, Jerome Bettis, wore his favorite Superman T-shirt. He was one of the alumni game’s impact players.
The annual alumni 7-on-7 football game consisted of one team of current high school players, one team made up of graduates of 2019 and five other alumni teams from various years.
Teams started at the 40-yard line. Teams were given three plays to go 15 yards for a first down and then another four plays to go 25 yards for the touchdown.
The game was played with a running clock. There were four, 10-minute quarters and then the playoffs with the top four teams squaring off and then winners of that going head-to-head for the crown.
Beau Cygan made a great play to haul in a pass for a first down for an alumni team.
McCormick threw a tight spiral caught by Jones for a first down.
Heinrich made a big play to break up a pass play for the defensive unit. Teams switched from offense, to defense and rotated.
Letellier threw a touchdown pass to Roeil Swift. Swift beat the defensive back to the corner of the end zone and Letellier had the ball waiting there for him.
Feeback threw a touchdown pass to Scholze to spark the class of 2019 alumni team.
Feeback was on fire, moving in the pocket to buy time before rolling out and throwing a pass to Nolan Ewing for a touchdown.
Drew Cygna broke up a pass play, making an athletic leap to get his hand on the ball.
Horan dropped back and threw a bullet for a touchdown pass. He had a quick release and was accurate.
Letellier threw his second touchdown of the game for the alumni team.
Roeil Swift made another big catch, hauling in his second touchdown reception of the evening.
Letellier hooked up with Swift on a bomb for another touchdown, giving them each three in the game.
Hoston had an incredible touchdown reception. He later made a touchdown-saving play on defense, picking off a pass and returning it for a touchdown.
Barker picked off a pass to help the alumni.
McCormick threw a touchdown pass to Scholze.
Letellier threw a long pass down the far sideline for a touchdown. It was his third of the game.
Evan Letellier caught a touchdown pass from Meyers as the current Broncos showed just how explosive they could be on offense.
Jeff Lovetinsky threw a touchdown pass to Hoston. It was Hoston’s third touchdown of the game.
Grate broke up a pass intended for Evan Letellier.
Cesterhouse caught a pass for a touchdown. It was his second touchdown reception of the game.
Davis hauled in a touchdown pass late in the action.
Donahue dropped back in the pocket and threw a strike into the end zone for a touchdown pass.
Jeff Lovetinsky lit up the scoreboard on one of his final drives, connecting with Ty Heinrich on a 40-yard strike.
Roiel Swift caught a touchdown pass in the playoff action for one of the alumni teams.
