SPRING HILL — Five starters are back for the Spring Hill volleyball team, including one senior.
Cat Rexroat, who has committed to Fort Hays State University, is the lone returning senior. Rexroat is the libero.
Junior outside hitter Jayln Stevenson was a first-team All-Frontier League selection.
Junior middle hitter Alli Frank earned second-team all-league honors.
Sophomore Kate Frank is a middle hitter. Sophomore Rylee Serpan is a right-side hitter.
Thirty-four players are out for the program, playing freshman, junior varsity and varsity.
Other players to keep an eye on are junior defensive specialist and libero Mariah Hess, freshman setter Daphne Gardner, freshman right side Addie Hedrick, sophomore defensive specialist Cate Milroy and sophomore outside hitter Jordyn Anderson.
“We have a great group of girls that are competitive and work hard,” coach Erica Book said. “I love that I’ve had girls staying after practice to get better every night.”
Book is entering her second season as head coach of the Lady Bronco volleyball program.
Rexroat is a talented player and great leader, Book said.
“She is one of our top ball control kids and plays great defense,” Book said. “She sets a tone on the floor that a ball should never drop. We feed off of her great defense.”
Spring Hill has a lot of varsity experience coming back in its junior class, Book said.
“Our juniors are big time leaders for our program and team,” she said. “They have been playing varsity for a couple of years now and know the expectation. They are hungry and want to do big things for Spring Hill volleyball this year.”
The Lady Broncos have three goals this season: place in the top three of every tournament, win league and qualify for the state tournament.
Spring Hill was 28-10 last season, competing in Class 5A for the first time.
“We lost two starters from last season, but have all of our top players returning this season,” Book said. “I feel like we have the potential to do really well and have big expectations for this team. Last year, we struggled at the setting position, and have a strong freshman stepping in that role.
“Our outside hitters are returning, both middles, and a right side returning from last season,” she said. “We believe we could be contending to be at the 5A state tournament. We should also be a contender to win the Frontier League this season.”
Spring Hill has the potential, Book said, but they have to play hard and take it.
“In order to do this, we need to pass and serve better than our opponents,” she said. “We have set some goals on passing/serving, and it will be a focus every single night out.”
Teams to beat in the Frontier League include Bonner Springs, Eudora and Louisburg, Book said.
