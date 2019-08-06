The Spring Hill Recreation Commission provides year-round recreation and sports activities for the area’s youths and adults.
Activities for youths include baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, dance classes, gymnastics, golf and a variety of other recreation activities. Adult activities include softball, volleyball, tennis, golf and fitness classes.
Brian Peel is the director of the Recreation Commission, and Troy Mitchell is president of the commission’s board of directors. Board meetings are at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday every month at the Spring Hill Civic Center, 401 N. Madison St. Meetings are open to the public.
For more information about the commission and activities, call 913-592-2214, or go online to www.springhillrec.org.
FALL
Soccer: Offered for area youths from 4 years old to eighth grade. Practices begin in August, and the season runs through October. All of the younger age groups’ games are played in Spring Hill against local teams, but the 12 and under and 14 and under teams travel to Paola and Louisburg for away games.
WINTER
Basketball: Offered for youths from kindergarten through sixth grade. Practices begin in November, and the season runs through the end of February. The kindergarten teams are coed, but the older teams are separated into boys and girls. Most of the games are played at gyms within Spring Hill’s school district.
SUMMER
Tee-ball: Offered for youths ages 5 and 6. Teams are coed. Games are played at the Spring Hill Sports Complex.
Baseball: Offered for youths ages 7 to 15. The 7- to 8-year-old division is machine pitch, while the rest follow regular baseball rules. Games are played at Spring Hill Sports Complex.
Softball: Offered for youths ages 7 to 15. The 7- to 8-year-old division is machine pitch, while the rest follow regular baseball rules. Games are played at Spring Hill Sports Complex.
OTHER PROGRAMS
Basketball camps are frequently conducted in Spring Hill school gymnasiums during winter break.
The Recreation Commission also offers youth cheerleading, art classes, Field Trip Fridays and several othe programs.
Adults can participate in programs like craft making, and an SHRC Fantasy Football League. The commission also organizes an adult basketball league.
