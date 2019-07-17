There are a lot of contests and activities that occur at the Miami County Fair each year. Two you might not be aware of are the Livestock Judging Contest and the Ag Challenge of Champions Contest.
These are held each year to help 4-H’ers interested in the agriculture and livestock industries improve their skills and knowledge of these industries. The last couple years, both contests have been well attended and extremely competitive, and we are hoping for the same this year.
This year’s Miami County Livestock Judging Contest is scheduled for Friday, July 26. Registration opens at 9 a.m., and the contest will begin at 9:30 a.m. (these times have changed from last year). The contest will be held in the livestock show arena at the fairgrounds.
Contestants will place six to eight classes of beef cattle, pigs, sheep and goats. They will also give oral reasons on two of the classes and answer questions on the classes.
Many people don’t realize all the advantages and opportunities that judging can provide. Not only can kids be involved with livestock judging through 4-H and FFA in high school, but it can open many doors for post-secondary education as well.
Many junior colleges across the country offer scholarships for kids who want to compete on judging teams. These scholarships are often offered for livestock, meats, and horse judging and are a great opportunity for college students to get most of their tuition paid for.
Aside from the scholarships and collegiate judging opportunities that can be earned, competitive judging can provide many other benefits. Judgers gain leadership, public speaking, and decision making skills and the ability to defend their decisions – all of which make them competitive, desirable candidates when entering the business world after college.
In addition they also gain a great deal of knowledge about livestock evaluation, the livestock industry as a whole, and often make friendships that will last a lifetime.
The Ag Challenge of Champions is another great opportunity for 4-H and FFA members and will be held in the Livestock Show Arena immediately following the Livestock Judging Contest on Friday, July 26.
In this contest, youth will be tested on their knowledge of several different aspects of the livestock and agriculture industries. Activities typically included in the contest are feed identification, breed identification, meats judging, farm equipment identification, a written test, and several other potential tasks. The winner of the contest will represent Miami County at the state contest at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.
Both of these contests are great opportunities for youth to participate in and help participants improve not only their knowledge of agriculture but also their character and personal skills.
If you would like to participate in either or both contests, please do. There is no cost to participate and we would love to have you!
Regardless of whether you have been judging for 10 years or have never judged before, we hope you’ll join us in the show arena on the morning of Friday, July 26. If you have never judged before, this would be a great opportunity to see what it’s all about.
We look forward to seeing you all at the 2019 Miami County Fair!
