When I first arrived to work at The Miami County Republic 28 years ago this summer, I was a young kid right out of college. I grew up in Florissant, Mo., a St. Louis suburb with a population of more than 200,000.
I was a bit too confident then, at least on the outside, I put up a brave front. Deep down, however, I was scared.
There were big shoes to fill when Bob Harrington retired to work two days a week. He started the sports pages.
Deep down I was scared, wondering if I could really do this job or not. Some may still be wondering the answer to that question.
One of seven children, I was used to having someone to hang out with. Suddenly, I was alone and homesick.
One afternoon I walked into the Park Square Emporium and met Tom Reed for the first time. Despite our Kansas City versus St. Louis rivalry, we soon became good friends.
He was my first, and at the time, only friend in Paola.
It was with great sadness that I heard of his passing Wednesday, July 24, from his brother Jim right before the start of the Rotary Fair Parade.
Jim asked if I had heard about Tom. I said I knew he was in the hospital, but I had not heard how he was doing. When he told me Tom was gone, my heart sank.
Walking home from work that evening, I was comforted as the song “On Eagles Wings” popped into my head causing me to sing a few versus for my friend.
“And He will raise you up on eagle’s wings
Bear you on the breath of dawn
Make you to shine like the sun
And hold you in the palm of His Hand.”
My buddy was letting me know he was with the Lord and that everything was going to be all right.
I woke up Friday morning, July 26, in tears, thinking about one of the people who would be ready to give Tom a hug as he entered the gates of Heaven.
Tom was so much more than a friend. In many ways, he was my guardian angel. And, as such, I am sure my mother Genevieve was in line to give him a big hug to thank him for watching out over her son for so many years. I know that was a great comfort to her.
Tom Jeffry Reed was born in Overland Park, the son of the late Ross and Lorraine Reed. When the family moved to Paola, young Tom was already an entrepreneur, selling toys and candy to classmates and friends.
His love for buying and selling things stayed with him the rest of his life. That passion led him to opening Park Square Emporium.
The emporium was a place to treasure hunt. Tom had more than 50 dealers selling items, and you never knew what you were going to find.
Tom and booth dealers like Jim and Claudia, John Ariburn and Jeff Hartl and Ann Davis, to name a few, were always on the hunt for unique items.
His store was also known by the children as the candy emporium. Tom always has the penny candy, and when the kids where leaving the store, he always made sure even the kids without any money got a piece of candy.
I used to hang out at the store, spending many hours with Tom and his assistant Dana. He loved playing chess and was quite good.
Tom was a towering presence at 6-foot-3-inches tall, but when you saw him smile for the first time or hold a little kitten in his arms, the words “gentle giant” had new meaning.
The emporium was right across the Square from Asher’s Pharmacy where Tom would eventually meet the love of his life, Chalen Asher.
One of God’s little creatures Tom had a soft heart for was kittens. He always had strays coming up to him, even feral cats loved Tom. Many people in Horton saw this and called Tom the “Cat Whisperer.”
To have an excuse to meet Chalen, Tom entered Asher’s Pharmacy looking for a dropper to feed the kittens.
“He said he didn’t have one at his store,” Chalen said. “I found out later that he did.”
It may have been under “false pretenses” but the man came up with a creative way to spend time with her, and the rest as they say is history.
Tom married Chalen Asher on the Paola Park Square, the man’s home for half of his life. The two moved to Horton where Tom would open The Electric City Emporium.
American Pickers wanted to film Tom for their show, but he didn’t want to part with any of his priced pieces and turned them down.
Tom loved to write letters to baseball players and not the Hall-of-Famers or the perennial all-stars. Tom enjoyed writing the guys who toiled in the minor leagues and one day got their chance to shine like Archibald “Moonlight” Graham who appeared as a right fielder in one game for the New York Giants on June 29, 1905. His story became well known after the novel “Shoeless Joe” and the movie “Field of Dreams.”
Tom stumbled on several of his own “Moonlight” stories. One was William “Dutch” Fehring, a catcher for the Chicago White Sox in 1934. Fehring, like Graham, made just one appearance in the Big Leagues, but it was a storybook one.
Fehring went behind the plate for a game on July 25 and tagged out none other than New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig on an attempt for an inside-the-park home run.
Tom also happened to write Fehring’s battery mate, pitcher Harry “Slim” Kinzy. He spoke with “Dutch” about writing “Slim” and discovered the two had not seen each other since their playing days. His autograph letters brought two old teammates back together for a reunion 62 years later.
Tom loved his Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. He was also proud of Paola Panthers. Tom even got Paola High School on the front of a cereal box in 1996. There was a minimum order of cereal boxes to put teams on the front, so Tom made the purchase and the Paola Panther football team was on front of the Hometown Stars cereal box with the cheerleaders, volleyball team, cross country team and the band on the back.
He longed for the good-ole days, reveling in a slow drive off the interstate to see where the American dream was built in little towns and reminisce of their glory days.
During one of our “day-tripper” outings, Tom stopped by Piqua, Kan., the birthplace of silent film comedian Buster Keaton. His humor was based on his legendary physical comedy and deadpan expressions, which got the nickname the “Great Stone Face.”
He collected many things from baseball and football cards, to autographs for athletes and actors, Paola items and law enforcement badges.
Some people might not know this but Tom even had his own badge. He served as a member of the Horton Police Department for a year.
The United States flag in Horton flew at half-staff in his memory.
Tom was a big part of Horton, just like he was for more than three decades in Paola.
He was a member of the First Christian Church in Horton, where he served as deacon. Tom was also a member of the Horton Chamber of Commerce, the Horton Lions Club and Kansas Sampler Foundation.
Many young people came to work at the flea markets with Tom over the years, learning the “old-school-way” of business with training that including customer service, organizational skills and of course, learning how to operate his 1913 cash register from the Berwick Oil Company. He saw the good in them, supported them and was proud of their accomplishments. To many of them, like Billy, Dana, Donnie, Ashlee, Brandon, Beth, and so many others, Tom was their second Dad.
They were all family to Tom.
Rest in peace, Tom. I love you buddy, Gene.
