Tri-County Spotlight Golf Team
First Team
Calvin Dillon, Louisburg, 73
Patrick Hartsock, Spring Hill, 76
Drake Varns, Louisburg, 79
Brock Heide, Prairie View, 83
Garrett Rolofson, Louisburg, 88
Second Team
Ryan Haight, Louisburg, 92
Trey Rooks. Spring Hill, 92
Dylan Krueger, Spring Hill, 92
Evan McMillan, Paola, 93
Noah Hill, Louisburg, 93
Honorable Mention
David Perentis, Louisburg, 94
Quinton Widenbach, Paola, 95
Jackson Rvanzahn, Spring Hill, 97
Colin Cook, Louisburg, 98
Luke Wickersham, Louisburg, 98
Cole Williams, Louisburg, 99
