Tri-County Spotlight Golf Team

First Team

Calvin Dillon, Louisburg, 73

Patrick Hartsock, Spring Hill, 76

Drake Varns, Louisburg, 79

Brock Heide, Prairie View, 83

Garrett Rolofson, Louisburg, 88

Second Team

Ryan Haight, Louisburg, 92

Trey Rooks. Spring Hill, 92

Dylan Krueger, Spring Hill, 92

Evan McMillan, Paola, 93

Noah Hill, Louisburg, 93

Honorable Mention

David Perentis, Louisburg, 94

Quinton Widenbach, Paola, 95

Jackson Rvanzahn, Spring Hill, 97

Colin Cook, Louisburg, 98

Luke Wickersham, Louisburg, 98

Cole Williams, Louisburg, 99

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.