OVERVIEW
Louisburg USD 416 is a school district that leads the way in the area, bringing new programs such as Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and TEDx Youth into Miami County while maintaining strong traditional programs such as the marching band and choir.
Just a little over a year since the Wildcat band marched in the Rose Parade, the Louisburg High School select choir will travel to New York City in April to sing at Carnegie Hall.
With accomplishments such as that, as well as having students place first in the nation two consecutive years in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competitions, Louisburg’s school district is well-known for exceptional academic programs, thriving student organizations, successful athletic teams, attractive facilities and strong community support.
The excellent school system provided by USD 416 has enticed many families to move to Louisburg from the metro area and continues to be an ardent source of pride for the city and its surrounding area. There are new administrators at every building this year, all who will work to increase that sense of Wildcat pride.
Many improvements were made in the past year, such as the construction of additional parking at Broadmoor Elementary School and LHS, and a new exit road to Metcalf from the BES parking lot. There are plans for more enhancements including adding a concession stand and restrooms to serve the soccer field as well as the visitor side of the football stadium.
To accommodate increased student enrollment, Louisburg USD 416 opened a new high school in 2002 and a new elementary school in 2008.
The district has six schools — Louisburg High School, Louisburg Middle School, Broadmoor Elementary School, Rockville Elementary School, Circle Grove Preschool and an in-house virtual school.
ENROLLMENT
1,750 (2017-18)
AREA
The eastern third of Miami County from the northern to southern county lines, including the city of Louisburg, the community of Bucyrus and Kansas residents living near Drexel, Mo.
SCHOOLS
Louisburg High School: 202 Aquatic Drive; 555 students in ninth through 12th grades during the 2017-18 school year. Jeremy Holloway, principal, and Scott Hinkle, assistant principal/AD; 913-837-1720.
Louisburg Middle School: 505 E. Amity St.; 400 students in sixth through eighth grades. Michael Isaacsen, principal, and Suzanne Reedy, assistant principal/AD; 913-837-1800.
Broadmoor Elementary School: 105 S. Fifth St. East; about 310 students in third through fifth grades. Cindy Apple, principal; 913-837-1900.
Rockville Elementary School: 977 N. Rockville Road; 370 students in kindergarten through second grades. Emily Fleming, principal; 913-837-1970.
Circle Grove Preschool: 29020 Mission Belleview Road; 80 students enrolled last year. Brian Biermann, administrator.
DISTRICT OFFICES
29020 Mission Belleview Rd.; Dr. Brian Biermann, superintendent; 913-837-1700.
BOARD OF EDUCATION
The district Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the district offices, unless otherwise stated. School board meetings are open to the public.
Board members are:
Rob Vohs: District 1 (northern area of district, including Bucyrus)
Lanny Smith: District 2 (west-central section of the district)
Bruce Caldwell, vice president: District 3 (east-central section of the district)
Jerry Flanagan, president: District 4 (southern half of district)
John Payton: District 5 (central portion of district, including northern part of Louisburg)
Mike Phillips: District 6 (central portion of district, including most of Louisburg)
Jacob Vickrey: At-large
TRANSPORTATION
School buses are operated by the school district. Cindy Konrade is the transportation director with offices at Broadmoor Elementary School. The phone number is 913-837-1961.
PARENT GROUPS
The Louisburg Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization is an active group dedicated to enhancing the educational and extracurricular learning of Louisburg children. The organization provides supplies, funds classroom projects and field trips and supports many fun and functional opportunities for students and teachers throughout the year.
The president for is Travis Thompson. For more information, call BES at 913-837-1900 or RES at 913-837-1970 or email louisburgks.pto@gmail.com.
PARENTS AS TEACHERS
The local school district’s early childhood development parenting program is called Parents As Teachers. This free and voluntary program is open for those prebirth to 36 months.. For additional information visit, www.parentsasteach
Call Callie Peace, coordinator, at 913-294-5599, or email her at callie_peace@usd368.org.
ACADEMICS
Teachers and district staff follow standards, called the Kansas College and Career-Ready Standards, which are designed to bring practicality and challenges to subjects. Louisburg students also consistently score well on their ACTs and other standardized tests.
Louisburg High School received the U.S. Department of Education’s prestigious Blue Ribbon Award in 2011 and celebrated in style. Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback made a visit to LHS in May 2016, and the entire community celebrated together as a new monument was placed on the entrance sign to the school recognizing it as a Blue Ribbon school. LHS also was chosen for the Governor’s Award.
ATHLETICS
The Lady Cats volleyball team placed second in the Class 4A Division I state tournament, falling in the championship match in a battle against Rose Hill. Louisburg had match point twice, 25-25 and 27-26, before falling by two points in the third set, 27-29. It was the second trip to state for the Lady Cats in the past three years. Anna Dixon and Sophie McMullen were named the Co-Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Players of the Year.
Mazkenzie Scholtz took a pass from Bailey Belcher and fired a shot in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead against Topeka-Hayden in the semifinals of the Class 4-3-2-1A state soccer tournament. Keeper Shay Whiting made the goal stand for the win, sending the Lady Cats to the state championship game against Bishop Miege. Louisburg lost to Bishop Miege, ending the season with a record of 14-7.
It was a historic season for the Louisburg girls cross country team. The Lady Cats placed third in the Burlington regional, qualifying the entire team for state for the first time in program history.
Calvin Dillon carded a 3-over-par 74 at the state tournament, placing 11th for the Wildcats. Dillon was named the Tri-County Spotlight Golfer of the Year.
Cade Holtzen placed sixth in the state wrestling tournament at 113-pounds. He was 45-6 on the season. The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling program won 18 duals on the season.
The Wildcat soccer team came one win away from making a return trip to the state tournament, falling in a heart-breaker to McPherson, 2-1, on Halloween.
ACTIVITIES
National honors are not uncommon for LHS students taking part in the high school’s wide selection of activity groups. In recent years, members of the school’s FFA and FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders of America) placed in national and state competitions. The debate and forensics teams, math club and TSA team continue to perform well at events.
Day-to-day life at LHS is documented by the Pawprint, the school’s student newspaper, and its yearbook, long known as LOMIKA. The Pawprint can be accessed at www.pawprint-online.com.
Band and vocal music programs also are popular at the school, consistently receiving top marks at various competitions. The LHS marching band has performed in the Indianapolis 500 Parade and pre-race ceremonies, in opening ceremonies for the St. Louis Cardinals, the Kansas City Royals, the Cotton Bowl and in Washington, D.C., and in 2013 performed in the New York City Veterans Day Parade. The band realized its greatest accomplishment yet in 2018, marching in the Rose Parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.