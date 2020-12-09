PAOLA — The Paola Panther boys wrestling team has a loaded, veteran lineup heading into the season.
The Panthers return 11 varsity wrestlers from a team that captured the Class 4A regional title last season. The roster features nine wrestlers who were named to the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Wrestling Team last season.
Letter-winners on the Paola roster are Macoy Johnson (106), Ryan Pankov (113), Steven Yeager (120), Charlie Zeller (132), Sheldon Martin (138), Cutter Meade (145), Logan Latto (152), Carson Gleghorn (160), Ben Timpe (170), Brady Johnson (220) and Jason Newton (285).
Paola has 28 boys on the roster. In addition to the veterans, there are some younger wrestlers looking to make an impact at the varsity level, Paola coach Darvin Willard said. Willard is entering his fourth season with the program and second as head coach.
Pankov was a first-team Spotlight selection. He placed fourth in the state at 106 pounds, and was 34-15 overall. Pankov was 3-2 at state with a pin and two decisions. Pankov was 4-0 in regionals with three pins for first place. He was runner-up in the Frontier League tournament.
Yeager was an honorable mention at 120 pounds. He won 18 matches.
Zeller was a first-team selection at 113 pounds. Zeller, 26-13, was a state qualifier. He had one pin at state. Zeller was third in regionals. He was 3-0 with a pin and a technical fall for first place in the Frontier League tournament.
Martin was an honorable mention selection at 126 pounds. Martin won 17 matches.
Cutter Meade was a second-team selection at 138 pounds. He posted nine wins on the season.
Gleghorn was a second-team selection at 152 pounds. Gleghorn, a state qualifier, won 19 matches for the Panthers.
Timpe was a second-team selection at 170 pounds. Timpe, 23-20, was a state qualifier.
Johnson was a second-team selection at 195 pounds. Johnson, 17-14, was a state qualifier.
Newton was a second-team selection at 285 pounds. Newton posted 14 wins on the season.
Clayton Younger is a freshman ready to compete at the varsity level, Willard said.
“Clayton Younger is a newcomer to keep an eye on,” Willard said. “Clayton is a freshman who has been wrestling since he was little. He is only a freshman but works hard in the practice room and will bring some experience into our lineup.”
Dealing with COVID-19 this season will be a challenge, Willard said. Staying healthy and competing is one of the team goals.
“With this pandemic, our goals are to try and keep everybody healthy and safe as much as possible,” he said. “We, of course, want to win league, regionals, and compete at state. We will work hard to try and achieve those goals.”
Bonner Springs is the boys team to beat in the Frontier League this season, Willard said.
