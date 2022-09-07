LOUISBURG — Fifteen seniors take to the field this season as the Louisburg soccer team prepares to defend its Frontier League title.
The Wildcats were 12-5-1 last season and 7-1 in league play, winning a share of the league crown with Spring Hill.
Bobby Bovaird takes over as head coach. He was an assistant coach for two years.
Joining Bovaird is assistant coach Ben York, former head coach of the Louisburg boys program.
Forty players are out for the program which fields varsity and junior varsity.
Senior starters back are center forward Cade Gassman, left winger Colin McManigal, center midfielder Toby Espina-Roca and senior back Matthew Sword.
The Wildcats also return sophomore left midfielder Emmett White and sophomore right midfielder Colton Blue.
Newcomers to keep an eye on include senior goalie Brecon Klugman, senior stopper Ayden Deterdine, senior right winger Gavin York, senior left back Caden French, senior right back Owen Barber, freshman right winger Owen March and freshman right midfielder Caleb Feldkamp.
“Over the summer the guys have been putting in a lot of work,” Bovaird said. “Quite a bit of it has been on their own and outside of organized team events.
“There is quite a bit of drive with this group of seniors, which is a pretty large class of 15 players,” he said. “The key to them accomplishing a successful season will primarily be being a united group.”
The Wildcats have won the league crown or a share of it four years in a row.
“We are looking for a fourth straight Frontier League title, followed by a regional championship and a state championship,” Bovaird said.
“High school soccer, especially in this part of the state, is growing more and more,” he said. “The quality of teams improves every year. I am excited for the chance to see what our program is able to accomplish.”
