2022 Roots Festival Sponsor List Aug 18, 2022 Aug 18, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCK ‘N’ ROLL SPONSORSBalocca Clemens Charitable FoundationDoherty Steel, Inc.First Option BankGreat Southern BankMary Stephenson, Attorney at LawMiami County RepublicMichael G. Reynolds, MDMidwest Collision IIPaola Convention and TourismPark Plaza LiquorPatton Structural SolutionsQueen’s Price ChopperBLUES SPONSORSClinch RealtyDesign 4 SportsEdward JonesFarm Bureau Financial Services, Rusty WaltersIn Good SpiritsMiami County Cancer FoundationMott SignsMr. ElectricOlathe Ford RV CenterOutpost WorldwidePaola Inn & SuitesPoole Fire ProtectionRoger ShipmanBLUEGRASS SPONSORSAlways & Furever Midwest Animal SanctuaryCity of PaolaDebrick Truck Line CompanyEvergyGerken Rent-AllKansas City Bar BQ SocietyKansas City Blues SocietyKing LimousineMiami County TelevisionNighthawk WineryNorth Point Skilled Nursing and RehabilitationSutherland Shopping CenterTown SquareTriangle Builders, LLCWindler WeldingR&B SponsorsArctic Glacier Premium IceBlue Dog Wine Co.Butch Ames WeldingCarter James RanchCircle C CaféCops for TotsDengel & Son MortuaryDomoney & DomoneyEnvironmental Systems Heating & CoolingLife Care Center of OsawatomieMcLean Auto & Truck ServiceOsawatomie Golf CoursePaola Country ClubPrime Accounting Solutions, LLCProfessional Pest Control, Inc.Simple Simon’s PizzaTaylor Forge Engineered Systems, Inc.JAZZ SPONSORSElliott InsuranceG.K. Smith & Sons, Inc.Lisa BartonMiami County Medical CenterMiami LumberReliance Label SolutionsRockers PharmacySecurity Bank of Kansas CityZam Device Repair Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-68 will expand to four lanes2022 Miami County Fair SchedulePaving the way to a brighter future in OsawatomieElection results finalized at canvassPaola to move forward with first phase of ballfields projectBacklash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problemsSteven Ray BiggerEscaping Kansas heat to chill in MinnesotaRosie M. (Goodeyon) O’BrienRobert "Bob" Allen Neal, Sr. Images Videos CommentedAmericans Are Getting Better at Cooperating With Strangers (1)After a Fall, Crypto Winter Sets In (1)5 Credit Card Mistakes to Avoid During Tough Times (1)Ask a Travel Nerd: Did the Airline Bailout Help Consumers? (1)Construction will have the Lincoln Rd. Interchange on I-15 closing overnight in August (1) Trending Recipes National Videos An Ri Ra Festival returns to Butte after two-year hiatus GeekStorm Episode 288 - Acetate Gate 1:16 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on the value of preseason Coroner's Inquest held for March Deputy-Involved Shooting Church removes homeless encampment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.