The following bios were submitted by local 4-H seniors.
Brianna Ball
Brianna is the daughter of Brian and Margaret Ball of Paola.
She is a member of the Mound Builders 4-H Club and a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School.
In August, she will begin college at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., where she will be working toward earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She would like to eventually become a pediatric nurse.
Her favorite 4-H project has got to be Dog Training. She said it was a lot of fun to teach her dog obedience. Her dog, Angel, really enjoyed doing the agility training. This was by far her favorite part of Dog Training. Of course, it could be because then she got extra treats.
What she likes most about 4-H is the opportunities it has given her to develop her leadership skills and to get to know people that she may not have met with 4-H. Her leadership skills were developed within her club with all the different officer positions she’s held, and then they kept building as she began to hold officer positions in Junior Leaders, Miami County 4-H Council and Ambassadors.
Macayla Enman
Macayla is the daughter of Lori and Carl Enman.
She has been a member of the Happy-Go-Getters 4-H Club for five years. Upon graduating from Paola High School, Macayla plans to a attend Butler Community College, majoring in Athletic Training.
Photography and Visual Arts have been her favorite projects. She really enjoyed making crafts for gifts and experimenting with new techniques. Photography has been something she has always enjoyed. Picking out her favorite photos to display at the fair is always a long and hard decision to just pick four out of thousands.
Serving on the Happy-Go-Getters Community Service Committee all five years was a very rewarding experience. Macayla really enjoyed being a part of and organizing events. She visited local retirement communities and made crafts with residents for different holidays. Touch-A-Truck was a fun time with curious kids, and volunteering at Lakemary to get ready for a farm tour were some highlights for her.
Krista Haley
Krista is the daughter of Jeff and Jennifer Haley and Mary Haley of Paola.
She is a member of the Shooting Sports 4-H Club and Paola FFA.
She plans to attend Johnson County Community College to receive her floral design certification and transfer to Kansas State University to major in horticulture and minor in business.
Krista has really enjoyed having the opportunity to gain leadership and citizenship skills over the years through 4-H, especially in her favorite projects including archery, dairy goats, sheep, geology, poultry, foods, plant science and photography.
She has had many opportunities to travel to other places, including Costa Rica, and gained many new friends from all over.
Krista’s most rewarding experience has been winning Supreme Breeding Ewe at the Miami County Fair.
She says, “It was cool to see all of my hard work pay off by raising and working with my ewe throughout the year.”
Karlie McMullin
Karlie is the daughter of Steve and Kristie McMullin.
She is a member of the Twin Valley 4-H Club and attended Paola High School. Karlie plans to attend Johnson County Community College and continue on to obtain her nursing degree.
Karlie’s favorite 4-H projects are foods and photography.
Her most rewarding experience was going to Rock Springs 4-H Camp with her sister and cousins and all the new friends she made throughout her 4-H years.
Tanner Lee
Tanner is the son of Dennis and Gretchen Lee
He is a member of the New Horizons 4-H Club. After graduation, he plans to continue to work at Grass Pad full time.
His favorite memory is winning Best in Show with his silkie chicken. It showed him that hard work really pays off. 4-H has introduced him to a lot of new friends and great mentors.
Nick Fisher
Nick is the son of Barb and Jim Fisher.
He is a member of the Progressive 4-H Club. After high school, he plans to receive his associate’s degree in fire science through Kansas City Kansas Community College.
His favorite project was poultry and food nutrition, and he really liked to spend his days at the fair, hanging out with his friends and in the concession stand.
Through 4-H, he has learned to be a better leader and have self confidence in what he does. It has also taught him what true community service is and how to Make the Best Better; which will help him in his career as a firefighter.
