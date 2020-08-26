ANIMAL CARE

Drexel-Paola-Wildcat Vet 58

Free Spirit Kennels 57

ATTORNEY

Marvin Barkis Law Firm 52

Nicholson, Dasenbrock & Hartley 52

AUCTION/AUCTIONEERS

Eastern Kansas Auction 49

Paola Livestock Auction 9, 49

Marty Read 49

Dennis Wendt 49

AUTOMOTIVE AND REPAIR

Lonny Brewer Auto Repair 64

McLean Auto & Truck Service 60

Midwest Collision 12

Paola Auto Care 11

New Century Dodge, Jeep 48

BED AND BREAKFAST

Casa Somerset 47

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce 23

Paola Chamber of Commerce 14

Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce 29

CHURCHES

First Baptist Church of Paola 44

Hillsdale Presbyterian 43

Holy Trinity Catholic 43

Immaculate Conception 43

Lighthouse Church 43,45

Paola United Methodist 43

Rutlader Outpost Cowboy Church 43

Trinity Lutheran 43

CITIES

City of Louisburg 15

City of Paola 7

COMMUNICATION

Interpeting Solutions 65

CONTRACTORS Keaton Construction 50

Legacy Contractors 79

Page Enterprise 54

CONVENIENCE/LIQUOR STORE

Park Plaza Convenience Store 3

Rand’s BP 21

DEVICE REPAIR

Zam Device Repair LLC 42

EDUCATION

Granny’s Schoolhouse 20

Lakemary Center 64

USD 368, Paola 5

USD 416, Louisburg 21

ENTERTAINMENT/TOURISM

Cedar Cove 15

Jayhawk Marina 31

John Brown Museum 26

Louisburg Cider Mill 15

Miami County Trolley 63

Paola Country Club 14

Powell Observatory 17

S&S Stables 32

EVENT CENTER

Loft on Sixth 25

FARM SUPPLIES

Stone Farm Sales 40

HEATING & COOLING

Bradley Air Conditioning & Heating 23

Environmental Heating & Cooling 68

G.K. Smith & Sons 66

FINANCIAL

First Option Bank 63

First Security Bank 69

Liberty Tax 10

Paola Tax & Accounting 11

Security Bank of Kansas City 47

State Bank of Spring Hill 32

FLORAL

Hanes’ Florist 27

FUNERAL SERVICES

Bruce Funeral Home 29

FURNITURE & CARPET

Bauman’s Carpet & Furniture 46

GOVERNMENT

Miami County Offices 36

Miami County Sheriff’s Office 31

GROCERY STORE

Queen’s Price Chopper 2

HARDWARE/BLDG. SUPPLIES

Miami Lumber 65

HEALTHCARE

AuBurn Pharmacy 59,73

Auten Pharmacy 74

Barden Cosmetic & Family Dentistry 59, 26

CBD American Shaman 44

Eyecare Professionals 74

Health Partnership 73

Louisburg Family Dental 21

Rockers Pharmacy 40

Vohs Pharmacy 54

INSURANCE

State Farm, Marsha Adams 70

INTERNET

Go Brolly 19

Peoples Telecommunications 56

JEWELRY

Wilson’s Jewelry 42

LAWN CARE

A&B Lawn & Tree Service 70

Johnson County Topsoil 33

LAWN EQUIPMENT

Roman’s Outdoor Power 53

LIBRARIES

Louisburg Library District No. 1 17

LODGING

Paola Inn & Suites 13

MEAT PROCESSING

Ball’s Butcher Shop 67

Cow Palace 25

NURSERY & GREENHOUSE

Louisburg Nursery 20

REALTORS/AGENTS

Cathy Pemberton, Crown Realty 75

Crown Realty Agency 71

Donna Lee, Crown Realty 75

Dorothy Gardner, Elite Realty 75

Doug Bowes, Keller Williams 75

Corrina Hauer, Realty Executives 75

Judi Branine, Keller Williams 75

Patty Simpson, Crown Realty 75

RENTAL

Gerken Rent-All Inc. 69

RESTAURANTS

GrandStand Burgers 12,72

Miss B’s Café 51

Chris’s Café 72

Paola Eatery 72

PaPa C’s BBQ 72

Simple Simon’s 72

SALON /BOUTIQUE

Beauty by Katherine Rose 55

Be Well Yoga and Spa 55

Main 1 55

Twisted Roots 51

SECURITY SYSTEMS

Certified Safety 34

SENIOR LIVING

Vintage Park, Louisburg, Osawatomie,

Paola 62

TRANSPORTATION

Lakemary Transportation 67

