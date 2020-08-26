ANIMAL CARE
Drexel-Paola-Wildcat Vet 58
Free Spirit Kennels 57
ATTORNEY
Marvin Barkis Law Firm 52
Nicholson, Dasenbrock & Hartley 52
AUCTION/AUCTIONEERS
Eastern Kansas Auction 49
Paola Livestock Auction 9, 49
Marty Read 49
Dennis Wendt 49
AUTOMOTIVE AND REPAIR
Lonny Brewer Auto Repair 64
McLean Auto & Truck Service 60
Midwest Collision 12
Paola Auto Care 11
New Century Dodge, Jeep 48
BED AND BREAKFAST
Casa Somerset 47
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce 23
Paola Chamber of Commerce 14
Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce 29
CHURCHES
First Baptist Church of Paola 44
Hillsdale Presbyterian 43
Holy Trinity Catholic 43
Immaculate Conception 43
Lighthouse Church 43,45
Paola United Methodist 43
Rutlader Outpost Cowboy Church 43
Trinity Lutheran 43
CITIES
City of Louisburg 15
City of Paola 7
COMMUNICATION
Interpeting Solutions 65
CONTRACTORS Keaton Construction 50
Legacy Contractors 79
Page Enterprise 54
CONVENIENCE/LIQUOR STORE
Park Plaza Convenience Store 3
Rand’s BP 21
DEVICE REPAIR
Zam Device Repair LLC 42
EDUCATION
Granny’s Schoolhouse 20
Lakemary Center 64
USD 368, Paola 5
USD 416, Louisburg 21
ENTERTAINMENT/TOURISM
Cedar Cove 15
Jayhawk Marina 31
John Brown Museum 26
Louisburg Cider Mill 15
Miami County Trolley 63
Paola Country Club 14
Powell Observatory 17
S&S Stables 32
EVENT CENTER
Loft on Sixth 25
FARM SUPPLIES
Stone Farm Sales 40
HEATING & COOLING
Bradley Air Conditioning & Heating 23
Environmental Heating & Cooling 68
G.K. Smith & Sons 66
FINANCIAL
First Option Bank 63
First Security Bank 69
Liberty Tax 10
Paola Tax & Accounting 11
Security Bank of Kansas City 47
State Bank of Spring Hill 32
FLORAL
Hanes’ Florist 27
FUNERAL SERVICES
Bruce Funeral Home 29
FURNITURE & CARPET
Bauman’s Carpet & Furniture 46
GOVERNMENT
Miami County Offices 36
Miami County Sheriff’s Office 31
GROCERY STORE
Queen’s Price Chopper 2
HARDWARE/BLDG. SUPPLIES
Miami Lumber 65
HEALTHCARE
AuBurn Pharmacy 59,73
Auten Pharmacy 74
Barden Cosmetic & Family Dentistry 59, 26
CBD American Shaman 44
Eyecare Professionals 74
Health Partnership 73
Louisburg Family Dental 21
Rockers Pharmacy 40
Vohs Pharmacy 54
INSURANCE
State Farm, Marsha Adams 70
INTERNET
Go Brolly 19
Peoples Telecommunications 56
JEWELRY
Wilson’s Jewelry 42
LAWN CARE
A&B Lawn & Tree Service 70
Johnson County Topsoil 33
LAWN EQUIPMENT
Roman’s Outdoor Power 53
LIBRARIES
Louisburg Library District No. 1 17
LODGING
Paola Inn & Suites 13
MEAT PROCESSING
Ball’s Butcher Shop 67
Cow Palace 25
NURSERY & GREENHOUSE
Louisburg Nursery 20
REALTORS/AGENTS
Cathy Pemberton, Crown Realty 75
Crown Realty Agency 71
Donna Lee, Crown Realty 75
Dorothy Gardner, Elite Realty 75
Doug Bowes, Keller Williams 75
Corrina Hauer, Realty Executives 75
Judi Branine, Keller Williams 75
Patty Simpson, Crown Realty 75
RENTAL
Gerken Rent-All Inc. 69
RESTAURANTS
GrandStand Burgers 12,72
Miss B’s Café 51
Chris’s Café 72
Paola Eatery 72
PaPa C’s BBQ 72
Simple Simon’s 72
SALON /BOUTIQUE
Beauty by Katherine Rose 55
Be Well Yoga and Spa 55
Main 1 55
Twisted Roots 51
SECURITY SYSTEMS
Certified Safety 34
SENIOR LIVING
Vintage Park, Louisburg, Osawatomie,
Paola 62
TRANSPORTATION
Lakemary Transportation 67
