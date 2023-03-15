230315_mr_ag_farm_tour_01

Miami County farms will welcome visitors from across the region Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14, for a look at rural life in Eastern Kansas.

The Miami County Spring Farm Tour, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, offers an inside look at farm life with interactive educational opportunities set within the region’s natural beauty, according to a news release from the Miami County Economic Development office.

